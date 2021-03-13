WISE — In a game of big plays, the biggest plays came from a freshman placekicker.
Christian Erwin made a 49-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in regulation and kicked three more field goals over four overtimes to lift Carson-Newman to a 40-37 win over Virginia-Wise at Carl Smith Stadium in the football season opener for both South Atlantic Conference teams.
The game was the longest in the history of either program and gave Eagles coach Mike Clowney his first win.
“The thing you have to be proud of is the way the guys responded when their backs were against the wall,” Clowney said. “We fought back to win and that is something to be excited about moving forward. This team can build off of that in the future. The reason we are playing these games is to get on the field and evaluate our players.”
BIG PLAYS
UVA Wise battled back from a 14-7 halftime deficit to go up 17-14 in the third quarter on a 5-yard run from Shaheim Revel and a 25-yard field goal kick from Drew Cassidy.
The Cavs extended their lead to 24-14 with 13:28 to play in regulation when quarterback Garrett Cropp scored on a 25-yard run.
“The linebackers ran with the running backs, so I thought I had a pretty good chance of scoring,” Cropp said. “I saw green grass and the guys up front did a hell of a job blocking and the receivers did a good job of holding their blocks and it worked out pretty good.”
The Cavs were looking to lock up the win with another downfield drive but fumbled away the ball at the Carson-Newman 11.
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to get out of their own territory. On the subsequent play from scrimmage, quarterback Trey Mitchell connected with DeQuan Dudley for an 89-yard touchdown to cut UVA Wise’s lead to 24-21.
Minutes later, Carson-Newman went back out front on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to J.J. Lewis that put the Eagles up 28-24 with 3:49 left.
Cropp directed UVA Wise’s offense back down the field, covering 64 yards in six plays and ending with Cropp’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Martin that gave the Cavs a 31-28 lead with 1:25 on the clock.
Carson-Newman responded with a drive that set up Erwin’s tying field goal.
ON TO OVERTIME(S)
The teams swapped Ervin and Cassidy field goals through the first three overtime period to remain tied.
Then the fourth OT, Cassidy’s field-goal attempt was off the mark, clearing the way for Erwin’s 43-yard winner.
THE NUMBERS
Mitchell completed 12 of 25 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Drake McCowan led the Eagles’ ground attack with 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Cropp and Dobyns-Bennett alumnus Lendon Redwine combined to throw for 485 yards for UVA Wise.
Cropp completed 31 of 51 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown and Redwine hit on 16 of 22 for 175 yards and a score.
Shaheim Revel had 54 yards rushing and a TD for the Cavs.
UP NEXT
UVA Wise is scheduled to travel to Limestone Saturday for another SAC game. Carson-Newman is scheduled to host Mars Hill that day.