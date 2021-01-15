CLINCHPORT — By his standards, Rye Cove junior Ethan Chavez had a quiet scoring night on Friday.
His faith in his teammates to do what was needed in a key Cumberland District boys basketball game, however, never wavered.
Chavez, who has been averaging more than 20 points per game in the last couple of weeks, still was one of four Eagles players to score in double figures in the Rye Cove’s 57-52 win over J.I. Burton.
“I didn’t play that good tonight, but my teammates stepped up and made big-time shots when we needed them,” Chavez said.
Good is a relative term.
Chavez finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Eagles (8-2, 4-2).
Mason Hardin had a big night in a big game, scoring 19 points for Rye Cove.
“I knew tonight’s game was really important for the team and I just did my part,” the junior said. “I’m glad we’re playing as a team right now. It feels good to play together and win together as a team.”
Mathew Rhoton added 11 points and Andrew Jessee put up 10 for the Eagles.
FINISHING THE DEAL
Rye Cove has played the role of spoiler in several contests over the last few years but has struggled to pull off the big win.
But Friday’s victory was the Eagles’ second in a row over a traditional Cumberland front-runner. Rye Cove took down Eastside on Tuesday.
“We’ve been on the short end of these games over the years,” Rye Cove coach Michael Berry said. “The bulk of these guys have started since they were freshmen and they’ve been in a lot of these games and we’re hoping that they’re just learning how to be closers now.”
The game was as close as possible through the first two quarters, and the squads entered the halftime intermission tied at 29.
Rye Cove took the lead early in the third on Hardin’s 3-point shot from the right wing just 30 seconds into the period.
The Eagles kept the lead for the remainder of the third and held a 43-37 advantage going into the final quarter.
But after going up 45-37 in the opening seconds of the fourth, Rye Cove’s shooting went cold.
Burton took advantage.
The Raiders, sparked by two 3-pointers from Jordan Mabe, used a 14-2 run to take a 51-47 lead with 1:34 left in the contest.
Another 3-pointer from Hardin, followed by a basket and a free throw from Rhoton after a steal, put Rye Cove up 53-51 with less than a minute to play.
The Eagles then made key free throws in the waning seconds to hang on for the win.
“We knew that (Burton) was going to make a run and we just told the guys that you’ve to withstand the run and good things would happen,” Berry said.
While Rye Cove was hitting key shots down the stretch, Burton (6-1, 3-1) was struggling.
“I don’t think we could have played offensively any worse,” Raiders coach Caleb Church said. “I thought defensively we did play well tonight.
“Chavez had 31 points (in the teams’ game at Burton); tonight he had 12. We made adjustments, but other people were hitting for them.”
Ethan Lindsey had a personal-best 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Burton. Trevor Culbertson added 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots.
WHAT A MESS
With only two weeks left in the regular season, how the Cumberland standings will end up is anyone’s guess.
Five of the district’s six teams still have legitimate shots at winning the regular-season championship.
With Rye Cove handing Burton its first loss and Twin Springs knocking off Eastside 73-62 on Friday night, the Raiders held onto the top spot of the Cumberland standings but just barely ahead of Rye Cove and Twin Springs (6-2, 4-2).
Eastside (3-5, 2-2) and Thomas Walker (3-3, 2-2) also remain very much in the running for the district crown heading into next week’s action.