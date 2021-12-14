CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove used its big man to move ahead early and used its defense to hold off a big rally to claim a key nondistrict boys basketball win Tuesday.
Ethan Chavez did most of his damage in the first half to lead the Eagles past Wise Central 51-50.
The 6-foot-7 senior finished with a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.
His assists came in the second half when Central (1-3) started to collapse on him in the middle, giving him the opportunity to feed the ball to his teammates outside.
“They stopped me, so I just passed it to my teammates and they made the right decisions and it kept us in the game, and led to us winning the game,” Chavez said.
Rye Cove (5-0) trailed only once and enjoyed eight-point leads — 30-22 and 40-32 — at halftime and after three quarters.
But Central made the Eagles work hard for the win in the fourth.
After Rye Cove increased its lead to 45-34 with 5:58 left, the Warriors responded with three straight 3-point shots. Two of the treys came from Jack England and the third came from Casey Dotson.
The long-range buckets cut Rye Cove's advantage to 45-43 with 2:05 to play, and the Eagles could never again push their lead to more than four down the stretch.
Chavez hit two free throws to put Rye Cove up 51-47 with 14 seconds left. Central got within one on a 3-pointer by Ethan Collins, but that was as close as the Warriors could get.
“In the first half we just sort of dug ourselves a hole,” Central coach Justin Boggs said. “(Chavez) gave us a lot of trouble with his height and length and matching up with him and trying to figure out what to do.
“In the second half we handled the ball a lot better. We finally started making better decisions and got and got us a little bit closer. We just needed another 10 or 15 seconds to maybe make it an honest effort out there.”
Collins finished with a team-high 17 points.
Mathew Rhoton added 10 points for Rye Cove to complement Chavez’s effort.
“That was a great game for us,” Eagles coach Michael Paul Berry said of the win. “It was a good challenge and physical game. I thought our guys kept their composure down the stretch. We executed and made just enough free throws to get the win.”