EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry plans to join the South Atlantic Conference in all of its NCAA-sanctioned sports, the college announced Tuesday.
If approved for the move from Division III to Division II, the Wasps would earn provisional status in the fall of 2021 with plans to play a full conference schedule starting with the 2022-23 season.
The addition of Emory & Henry will push the number of SAC members to 14. The SAC currently consists of teams from South Carolina (Anderson, Coker, Newberry, Limestone), North Carolina (Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens of Charlotte, Wingate), Tennessee (Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum), and Virginia (Virginia-Wise).
"We are very excited to welcome Emory & Henry to the SAC," SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said in a release from E&H. "The overall mission and focus of the college aligns perfectly with the SAC and the institution is a great fit geographically as well. This addition also strengthens and enhances the SAC and allows us to continue our vision to be a premier NCAA Division II conference both regionally and nationally."
Joining the SAC will create drastically shorter travel distances for road competitions. In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the closest conference road competition is Roanoke College, which is 1 hour, 45 minutes from the E&H campus, and the most distant is Virginia Wesleyan, at nearly six hours. In the SAC, the Wasps will have to travel just over an hour to UVA Wise and at most to Coker, about 4½ hours.
"Our alumni and friends are familiar with our SAC colleagues, and the proximity of opposing schools provides opportunities that more current students and college supporters will be able to travel to road competitions," said Anne Crutchfield, E&H athletic director. "Joining the SAC will create some true rivalries that should get our student-athletes and our fans excited."
The next step in the potential move to DII is completing the formal application to the NCAA that is due by Feb. 1, 2021. The NCAA Membership Committee will meet in mid-July to vote on the application. If accepted, E&H will begin the first of three provisional years in August 2021. If all benchmarks are met, the College would be eligible for full membership in August 2024.
"This is an exciting time for Emory & Henry athletics, the college as a whole and sports fans across the region," said Dr. John W. Wells, president of E&H. "The move to Division II will help expand our fan base and bring much-needed visibility for this wonderful institution. We're determined to be a leader in higher education for Middle Appalachia, and our move into the South Atlantic Conference and the ranks of Division II athletics is a powerful way to position us as a place of connections. We look forward to growing the rivalries, relationships within the SAC and welcoming new guests to our Emory campus."
The SAC fields teams in football, baseball, softball, field hockey, women's volleyball, men's wrestling, men's and women's basketball, lacrosse, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field. Field hockey and men's wrestling are technically part of the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas, a joint sponsorship venture between the SAC and Conference Carolinas. E&H added both men's and women's wrestling in the fall of 2020.
"We have been fortunate to belong to one of the top Division III conferences in the country with the ODAC as a charter member since 1975, and I think this move to the SAC will continue that high standard. ... I think we will see greater opportunities in our future to compete for national championships," Crutchfield said.
Logistics of E&H's integration into the SAC, including the possibility of divisional play, will be vetted by the conference's leadership groups in May 2021.
Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry will continue to compete in the Intercollegiate Dressage Association and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association.