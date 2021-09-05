ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — After spotting host North Carolina Wesleyan the opening touchdown, the Emory & Henry football team ran off five straight TDs in a 36-7 season-opening win Sunday.
T.J. Payne returned an interception 20 yards to put the Wasps on the scoreboard with 11:58 left on the
second-quarter clock. E&H scored twice more in the period, on a 2-yard run by Devontae Jordan and Kyle Short’s 18-yard pass to Elijah Rice, and went into halftime up 19-7.
Jordan scored on a 29-yard jaunt and Short hit Gunner Griffith with a 28-yard TD pass in the third before Cameron Jones capped the scoring in the fourth by booting through a 33-yard field goal.
Jordan rushed for 134 yards on 25 carries with the two scores. Short finished 16-for-21 for 165 yards and the two TDs, and Carter Everett hit 6 of 12 passes for another 55 yards.
E&H outgained Wesleyan 383-177, had 28 first downs and averaged 5.2 yards per play.
The home opener for the Wasps — who’ve begun the first of three provisional seasons as an NCAA Division II member — is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, against Bluefield. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.