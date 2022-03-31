CHURCH HILL — Dawson Dykes has become the all-time leading goal scorer in Volunteer soccer history.
He finished last season tied with Emma Lukens from the girls’ program with 42 goals. He’s gotten out to a blistering start his senior season with six goals in the Falcons’ 9-1 win over rival Cherokee on Monday night.
Dykes has accomplished this milestone despite his sophomore season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He scored 15 goals his freshman year and then had 27 last season to tie Lukens for the school record.
He added four more goals in Thursday’s game with Grainger, lifting his career total to 57. Although one might see the offensive output and think otherwise, Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens talked about Dykes truly being a team player.
“He is an amazing soccer player and an even better human. I love coaching that kid,” Lukens said. “He gives his all every minute of every practice and every game. He is the most respectful player I have ever coached.”