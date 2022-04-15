KINGSPORT — One of the area’s premier volleyball programs will be on the look for a new coach next season.
On Friday in an email to the Times News, Dobyns-Bennett announced that head coach Patricia Dygert is officially stepping down.
A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Dygert has led D-B the last two seasons, finishing with a record of 29-20 (.591) and runner-up finishes in the 2020 season in both he district and region tournaments.
She served as an assistant for six years prior to taking over for Haley Price in 2020.
“I want to thank coach Dygert for her contributions to the D-B volleyball program over the last eight years,” said D-B athletic director Frankie DeBusk in a release. “We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”
There will be a volleyball information meeting held by DeBusk on Monday, April 18th at 3:30 p.m. in the Buck Van Huss Dome.
All current volleyball players are encouraged to attend the informational meeting.