The choice was simple for John Dyer.
“I’m excited to get back,” said Dyer, named Friday as the boys basketball coach at West Ridge, which opens this fall. “I can’t tell you how much I have missed it.”
The former Sullivan East coach was joined by Kristi Walling, who was selected to take over the West Ridge girls program.
Dyer retired prior to the 2020-21 season and said that was the right choice at the time.
“I was exhausted and my tank was empty,” said Dyer, who coached the Patriots for 32 years. "I knew it was time. The health problems I went through were the toughest part of my life.
“But I’m blessed to be here. I really feel like I was led to be back because of the energy and renewed spirit I have.”
West Ridge opens in August, consolidating the student populations of Sullivan North, Sullivan Central and Sullivan South.
Dyer said he missed the everyday relationships with players and coaches.
“I’m not going to teach or do the athletic director stuff," he said. “I’m going to be a basketball coach. What a retirement job to have: doing the thing I love most.
“And to start a new program is something special. I’m blessed to be here and have another chance.”
Dyer guided Sullivan East to the state tournament in 2017. He was the Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee coach of the year in 1998 and 2017.
WALLING TO LEAD WOLVES
Sullivan Central emerged as a strong program in its last four seasons of existence and Walling was an important part of the resurgence.
She joins Dyer in basketball and Justin Hilton in football as successful coaches entering new waters.
“I think it definitely plays a role in helping the mindset of the players,” Walling said. “I think it will be a positive thing.”
Like Dyer, Walling said she is looking forward to the new challenge.
“It’s something I’m very excited for,” she said. “I think we have really good communities coming together. We have good veteran players coming in. I think we will have a good thing going.”
Walling, who played basketball for King from 2005-09, guided the Lady Cougars to an overall record of 83-37. She hesitated in stepping up to the high school level after a successful run in middle school.
“If you would have told me five years ago I would have coached at Sullivan Central, I would have said no,” Walling said. “And if you told me after I took over at Central that I would coach at West Ridge one day, I would have said no. But coaching at Central helped me grow as a person and a coach, and I’m ready to take the next step.”
Central went 41-7 in conference play under Walling, and won the District 1-AA tournament in 2018. She was the Three Rivers Conference coach of the year for three straight seasons from 2018-20.