Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox announced on Friday that John Dyer and Kristi Walling will be the new head basketball coaches at West Ridge High School.
West Ridge will open in August, consolidating the student populations of Sullivan North, Sullivan Central, and Sullivan South.
Dyer will serve as the boys head coach after spending 32 years at Sullivan East.
Walling has spent the last four seasons at the helm for Sullivan Central.
DYER BACK IN THE FOLD
Longtime Patriots coach Dyer retired following the conclusion of the 2020 season where he also served as Athletic Director.
He is a graduate of Milligan College with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education.
At East, Dyer won conference championships in 1987, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2017. He was named conference coach of the year in 1987, 1990, 1998, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2017.
Dyer was also recognized as the Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee Coach of the Year in 1998 and 2017 and was the Sports Talk Northeast Tennessee Coach of the Year in 2000.
WALLING CONTINUES TO BUILD LEGACY
Walling is a 2005 graduate of Sullivan Central and received her Bachelor’s degree from King University in teaching and Master’s and Specialist degrees from Union College.
She played basketball for King University from 2005 to 2009.
Walling has served as the basketball coach at Central since 2017 with an overall record of 83-37.
The Lady Cougars have notched a 41-7 conference record during that time while winning regular season championships in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and were winning the District 1-AA tournament in 2018.
Central made the TSSAA Region 1-AA semifinals in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Walling was named the Three Rivers Conference coach of the year in 2018, 2019, and 2020.