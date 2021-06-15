PHILADELPHIA — Former Gate City and Texas Tech basketball standout Mac McClung has never remained focused on the there and then; he strives only to stay focused on the here and now. His transfer from Georgetown after just two seasons — for reasons that he has never made public — is just a distant memory. But that experience made him more determined to succeed.
“I had to fight so hard through a lot of things, including injury,” McClung said in a phone interview last week. “I wish people could see all of the things over which I prevailed. I am proud of myself and grateful for the people I had in my corner. It turned out well.
“I made relationships that I’m proud of and decisions that I’m proud of. I know I am not the only one in life that goes through hard times. I just decided to roll up my sleeves and go to work.”
His subsequent decision to transfer to Texas Tech was a beneficial one both for the team and himself.
After averaging 14.2 points per game in 50 games as a Hoya, he continued in that same vein by leading the Red Raiders in scoring. He averaged 15.5 points per game on 41.9% shooting, and his 34.1% shooting from 3-point range was the best of his career.
He helped lead Texas Tech to an NCAA Tournament berth and was named Big 12 newcomer of the year. He earned All-Big 12 second-team honors and was named to The Associated Press All-Big 12 first team.
His coach, Chris Beard, who departed for Big 12 rival Texas after the season, has a reputation for developing NBA prospects. That reputation helped entice McClung, who has longed dreamed of becoming an NBA player, to Lubbock, Texas.
Unfortunately for Red Raiders fans, McClung decided to forgo his senior season at Texas Tech to continue his pursuit of that dream. It was not an easy decision.
“My heart was being pulled in so many ways. I love those guys at Texas Tech,” McClung said. “I would have loved to win a national championship there, or make a good tournament run, but after weighing my options and looking at my opportunities, both the positive and negative aspects of each, I personally felt like now was the right time to chase my NBA dreams.”
The expectations of many are that McClung will never make an NBA roster. The expectations of himself — the only one that really matters — is that he will.
He is currently in Philadelphia working out with renowned NBA trainer Drew Hanlen, who is preparing McClung for his participation in the NBA G League Elite Camp that begins on Saturday. Hanlen, a near-50% 3-point shooter for Belmont his senior season, is best known for fine-tuning a player’s offensive repertoire, which may include tweaking shooting mechanics or teaching the game the right way.
The G League scouting event that McClung will attend precedes the draft combines, scheduled for June 21-27. Attendees for both events are there by invitation only and as such are being evaluated for possible draft consideration.
The announced field of 40 prospects who will attend the Elite Camp will showcase their skills by playing 5-on-5 games and participating in strength and agility drills throughout the three-day event. A select number of those will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine based on their performance.
McClung’s invite alone validates the belief he has in himself and what he can do if given the opportunity. His disdain for the naysayers and doubters is quite evident.
“The haters and the doubters mean nothing to me at this point. I have a chip on my shoulder. I’ve heard it all before and I’m not intimidated by it,” McClung said. “Hopefully, I can keep improving. I’m certainly going to give it my best.”
NBA scouts and team personnel vote on which players they want to see invited to either of those prestigious camps/combines. McClung made the cut despite not appearing on virtually any first- or second-round mock draft lists.
“I’m ecstatic and happy to make one of the two NBA combines. I am incredibly grateful. It’s certainly a great opportunity for me,” he said.
In the meantime, McClung has been working out or is scheduled to work out for several NBA teams, including, among others, the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. He will showcase his talents probably at least until mid-July, which is only two weeks prior to the NBA draft.
Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet Carl Sandberg once said, “Nothing happens unless first we dream.”
“That’s the whole reason I made this decision (to remain in the 2021 NBA draft). I do not know how it will go or how my career will be determined, but that is my goal. Hopefully, I can be put in a great situation,” McClung said.
McClung’s basketball career is dotted with he-will-nevers: He will never play NCAA Division I basketball … he starred for two high-profile DI teams; he will never start a college game until he is a junior … he started every college game he ever played in (79 total). Now it is, “He will never make it to the NBA.”
Stay tuned, folks. There seems to be a pattern here.