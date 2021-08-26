From staff reports
After losing the first two games, 26-24 and 25-10, the Lady Indians rallied 25-15, 25-15, 15-11 for the win on Thursday.
Riley Brandon (15 kills, 16 assists, 18 digs) led D-B. Whitney Maupin added 11 kills and 26 digs while Dakota Vaiese had 24 assists and 12 digs.
Crockett got standout efforts from S. Gouge (8 kills, 5 digs), A. Delaney (9 kills, 14 digs) and K. Coggins (29 assists, 13 digs).
West Ridge 3, Boone 0
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge rolled to a straight-sets win over Daniel Boone.
It was the first-ever Big 5 Conference win for the Lady Wolves, who improved to 1-1 in the league and 6-2 overall.
Allie Jordan totaled 23 digs for the Lady Wolves while Olivia DeLung totaled 21 assists. Rachel Miller led with eight kills.
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
The Lady Falcons rolled to a sweep by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16.
For the Lady Cyclones, Mattie Davis had 11 kills while Grace Martin totaled 14 digs. Jayci Bowers added 17 assists.
Wise Central 3, Eastside 0
NORTON, Va. — Bayleigh Allison turned in 12 kills and seven digs as Wise Central defeated Eastside by scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.
Freshman Emmah McAmis added 14 kills, 22 digs and 10 service points for the Lady Warriors while Montana Stafford totaled nine digs. Emilee Mullins finished with 31 assists and 13 digs,
Rye Cove 3, Hancock County 0
The Lady Eagles swept the Indians by scores of 25-9, 25-14, 25-16.
Leading the way was Rileigh Parsons, who totaled nine kills and a block. Other standouts included Madeline Love (6 kills, 1 ace, 7 service points), Laken Sharpe (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 7 service points), and
Eva Roach (19 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill, 4 aces, 15 service points).
Castlewood 3, Council 0
CASTLEWOOD — It was a clean sweep for the Lady Blue Devils.
Layne Bush (6 kills, 4 aces), Lauren Johnson (7 kills, 7 aces, 1 block) and Madison McConnell (9 assists, 2 aces) turned in highlight performances for Castlewood.
Soccer
Unicoi 1, Cherokee
ROGERSVILLE — Unicoi County found the net one time, and it held up for a victory.
The Lady Blue Devils earned their first win of the season, topping Cherokee 1-0.
Providence 5, South-Doyle 0
Merea Stone and Lali Lemmon each scored two goals as the Lady Knights rolled.
Katie Loran also scored for Providence Academy while Addi Yelton totaled three saves.