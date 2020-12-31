JOHNSON CITY —East Tennessee State’s Mykia Dowdell couldn’t mask the excitement of ending the 2020 calendar year with a dominating performance against Newberry.
Inside or outside, the redshirt freshman proved hard to stop. She finished with 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bucs to a 69-55 women’s basketball victory over Newberry on Thursday afternoon at Brooks Gym.
Dowdell, who had a career high in points for a second straight game, scored 12 points in the second quarter alone. Her total included three big baskets from 3-point range.
“I’ve been working on my game more and let the game come to me,” Dowdell said as the Bucs improved to 2-5. “We really needed a win and although we still have a lot we need to learn, this is something we can build on.”
The Lady Wolves (1-5) from the Division II South Atlantic Conference, which includes schools like Tusculum, UVa.-Wise and Lincoln Memorial, proved to be a formidable opponent.
Newberry led 13-10 after Keli Romas’ 3-point goal with six seconds left in the first quarter. Spurred on by Dowdell, ETSU bounced back to take a 32-28 lead at the half.
ETSU took control by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. It was part of a larger 12-1 run to go ahead 40-28. The Bucs pushed the lead to 15 and took a 54-40 lead into the final quarter.
They led by as many as 18 in the final period.
ETSU outscored Newberry 32-14 in the paint and thanks to 13 steals, held a 23-5 advantage in points off turnovers. Carly Hooks had 12 points, followed by Jasmine Sanders with nine and E’Lease Stafford with eight. Junior guard Kaia Upton had four assists and four steals.
“I think they’ve taken to heart the challenges of being more active defensively,” ETSU coach Britney Ezell said. “Mykia does a good job of anchoring that defense and she communicates at such a high level. We need Jakhyia (Davis), Mykia, Imani (Williams), Abby (Carrington), anybody that is going to play those (post) positions to be a little tougher going into conference.”
Dowdell added, “We’ve been focusing a lot on our interior defense. We switched up our post presence as well. That helped us and we also focused more on the guards being on the back side to help us.”
Kelsey Brett had 14 points and Payton Cronen added 12 to lead Newberry. Ezell felt her team did a better job in the second half of staying in the gaps and limiting the number of backdoor cuts, which also led to fewer open shots on the outside.
The coach pointed out how Hooks baited Newberry into making a couple of passes she was able to intercept.
NEXT UP
ETSU is scheduled to return to action Saturday, Jan. 9 in a Southern Conference opener at Chattanooga. For the Bucs, it was good to end the calendar year with a victory.
“I think everybody is ready for this year to be over with,” Ezell said. “It’s a cruel day because it’s actually day 366 where leap year hit on the pandemic year. If it could have gone wrong, it did. It was nice to see their smiling faces. I’m happy for them going into the New Year to have some momentum rolling into Chattanooga.”