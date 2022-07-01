JOHNSON CITY — After blowing the lead twice in Thursday’s Appalachian League baseball game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Johnson City club still managed to find a way to win.
The Doughboys (12-14) won 12-11 thanks to a throwing error by Kingsport third baseman Payton Allen on a throw that went over the catcher’s head with the bases loaded.
Caleb Marmo scored on the play after Michael Moss hit a chopper up the line.
It’s the second time in a week that Kingsport (19-7) has lost on an error made at home plate. Last Sunday, the Axmen fell to Greeneville when catcher Logan Poteet dropped the ball attempting to make a tag.
BIG FIRST INNING
The offense started early for the Johnson City nine, scoring four runs before the first out was recorded.
In fact, the first seven batters of the game reached safely for the Doughboys and six runs crossed the plate. It looked as if the Johnson City crew was in a comfortable position.
But in the Appalachian League, anything is possible.
KINGSPORT CHIPS AWAY
Trailing 8-1 going into the top of the fourth, the Axmen started a slow charge to get back in the game.
Kingsport scored eight unanswered runs over the course of the next three innings, highlighted by a four-run top of the sixth that saw them take a 9-8 lead.
DOUGHBOYS BACK ON TOP
In the bottom of the sixth, Johnson City finally answered with three runs, highlighted by home runs from Cole Tremain and a 424-foot bomb to centerfield by Roberto Peña. Tremain’s was a two-run shot to right while Peña had a solo homer.
Kingsport got one run in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 11, but left the go-ahead run at second.
BIG STATS DAYS
Kyle Harbison and Peña each went 3-for-5 for Johnson City. Peña was a triple short of the cycle. Tremain — who started the game as the designated hitter — tallied the win on the mound by throwing the final two frames.
For Kingsport, Ian Riley went 3-for-5 while Allen, Henry Hunter and Aaron Casillas each tallied two hits.
The teams combined for 26 hits, but Kingsport was a woeful 3-for-21 with runners in scoring position while the Doughboys were 6-for-13.