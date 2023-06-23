KINGSPORT — Make it eight straight for the Johnson City Doughboys.

With an 11-0 bludgeoning of the Kingsport Axmen in Friday’s Appalachian League baseball contest at Hunter Wright Stadium, the Doughboys broke the club record with their eighth consecutive win.

