KINGSPORT — Make it eight straight for the Johnson City Doughboys.
With an 11-0 bludgeoning of the Kingsport Axmen in Friday’s Appalachian League baseball contest at Hunter Wright Stadium, the Doughboys broke the club record with their eighth consecutive win.
Johnson City (11-3) — which has won 18 of its last 21 dating back to last season — scored at least two runs in the first four innings.
The defending league champion Axmen (6-9) were guilty of five errors, recorded three hits and dropped a second straight to the Doughboys. Johnson City improved to 4-0 in the early season on the Model City crew, mashing out 13 hits.
Every Johnson City starter except Logan Sutter scored at least one run.
Amman Dewberry hammered a solo home run in the top of the fourth to highlight the early onslaught for the Doughboys.
Doughboys pitching was impressive, not allowing a walk or hit batsman.
OUT EARLY
The Johnson City offense was humming early and often as it scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and five in the third, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. It was the 11th time in 14 games that the Doughboys have scored in the first inning.
The first pair of runs in the first inning was due in part to small ball as the Doughboys had just one hit and two steals while Kingsport committed a pair of errors, a wild pitch and had a passed ball.
Johnson City’s Colby Backus got the game’s first RBI with a bloop single to shallow left that scored Cameron King.
Johnson City leadoff hitter Cody Miller was hit by a pitch in each of his first three plate appearances and scored three runs.
MR. EFFICIENCY
Doughboys pitcher Hayden Cooper was the picture of efficiency in the first three frames, throwing 21 pitches and facing the minimum.
Kingsport’s Corbin Shaw did record a single in the second, but he was retired on the next batter as Ricky Reeth grounded into a 1-6-3 double play.
Kingsport didn’t get a runner into scoring position until the bottom of the fifth when Jett Johnston reached on an error and then made his way to third on another error.
Cooper registered the win for the Doughboys, going six innings with four strikeouts, allowed no runs on 66 pitches and was hitting mid-90 mph on his fastball late in the game.
A combination of Brady Disbro, Jake Crews and Cole Fehrman closed out the last three inning for Johnson City to preserve the shutout.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys will host Danville in a weekend series. Kingsport will attempt to get back to its winning ways with a home-and-home series with Bristol with Saturday’s game being in the Model City. Both games will start at 7 p.m.