JOHNSON CITY — As the Doughboys phenomenon reached a new level, Johnson City won another baseball game.

The Doughboys scored three late runs and earned a 6-4 win over Kingsport in an Appalachian League game played in front of a TVA Credit Union Ballpark-record 5,261 fans on Tuesday night.

