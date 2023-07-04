JOHNSON CITY — As the Doughboys phenomenon reached a new level, Johnson City won another baseball game.
The Doughboys scored three late runs and earned a 6-4 win over Kingsport in an Appalachian League game played in front of a TVA Credit Union Ballpark-record 5,261 fans on Tuesday night.
Johnson City (17-7) maintained its West Division lead. Kingsport (13-13) slipped back to the .500 mark.
BREAKING THE TIE
Kingsport erased a 3-0 deficit. Shea McGahan's RBI single that scored Deniel Ortiz got the Axmen on the board in the top of the sixth. Carson Queck came home on Logen Sutton's flyout in the seventh before Andrew Citron scored on a wild pitch by Christian Toledo to tie it.
The Doughboys then got the big hit they needed in the bottom of the seventh inning. Amman Dewberry connected for a tiebreaking homer over the left-center field fence.
The Doughboys added insurance runs in the eighth when Danny Infante had an RBI groundout and Cameron King was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
LATE THREAT
The Axmen didn’t go quietly. Three straight hits produced a run, Sutton’s RBI single making it 6-4.
However, Doughboys reliever Ty Cobb knuckled down to record three straight outs and earned his second save of the season. Christian Toledo got the win after allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Justin Guilliano had a terrific start, shutting down the Axmen for 5 1/3 innings. He allow two hits, one walk and struck out eight.
BUILDING THE LEAD
Caleb Marmo’s RBI groundout in the second inning put Johnson City ahead 1-0.
The Doughboys made it 3-0 in the fifth on a throwing error and sacrifice fly.
LEADERS
Dewberry had two of the Doughboys’ six hits.
Johnson City ran the basepaths at will, stealing six bases. Marmo and Colby Backus swiped two each.
Citron and Queck each finished with two hits for the Axmen. Queck also had a pair of steals.