JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City keeps finding ways to win Appalachian League baseball games.

The Doughboys (10-3) took a 1-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark when the game was called in the seventh inning for lightning and rain.

