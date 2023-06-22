With ‘Rocky the Bat Dog’ racing in to retrieve the bat, the Johnson City Doughboys’ Caleb Berry slides into the plate behind Kingsport Axmen catcher Shea McGahan to score the first run of Thursday’s Appalachian League game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. The Doughboys won 1-0 after the game was called in the seventh inning because of rain.
JEFF BIRCHFIELD/SIX RIVERS MEDIA
Johnson City second baseman Andrew Neil makes a throw to first base for a double play as Kingsport's Mike Mancini slides in.
JEFF BIRCHFIELD/SIX RIVERS MEDIA
Kingsport starting pitcher Derek McCarley stretches to throw a strike in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday's game at Johnson City.
JEFF BIRCHFIELD/SIX RIVERS MEDIA
Johnson City starting pitcher Justin Guiliano throws a ball for a strike in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Kingsport Axmen.
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City keeps finding ways to win Appalachian League baseball games.
The Doughboys (10-3) took a 1-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark when the game was called in the seventh inning for lightning and rain.
Johnson City's seventh straight win increased its lead in the West Division standings to 2½ games over Elizabethton, whose Thursday game at Bluefield was postponed.
It was a disappointing loss for Kingsport (6-9), which had bases loaded with no outs in the top of the seventh when the first lightning delay hit.
With that backdrop, it wasn’t too surprising that the biggest cheers of the night were for “Rocky the Bat Dog.” Rocky is the Doughboys’ black lab who retrieves the bat after every hit, walk or out for the home team.
After all, he provided the most entertainment on a night when offense was hard to come by and the lightning delay followed by rain halted a potential exciting finish.
Johnson City starter Justin Guiliano, a 6-foot-4 left-hander who attends Canisius, struck out seven and gave up two hits over four innings. Connor Foley, a 6-5 righty from Indiana, was credited with the win after giving up two hits over the next two innings. He was on the mound when the game ended.
The Doughboys took the early advantage after turning a double play in the top of the first and scoring the game’s only run in the bottom half of the inning. Colby Backus, the former Providence Academy and Daniel Boone standout now at Tennessee, hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Caleb Berry.
Johnson City came up with the big defensive effort again in the sixth when the Axmen had runners on second and third base but came up empty.
In the seventh, Carson Queck singled before Shea McGahan and Mayes White III reached on back-to-back walks to load the bases. But the weather kept the Axmen from turning the opportunity into anything.
Kingsport was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight over the first six innings. Derek McCarley, a left-hander who attends East Tennessee State, suffered the hard-luck loss after giving up three hits, two walks and one run over five innings.
Kingsport reliever Jake Timbes, the former Dobyns-Bennett standout who will be at Belmont in the fall, struck out two and retired all three batters he faced in the sixth.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to play again Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.