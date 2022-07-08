KINGSPORT — For the second night in a row, rain forced the postponement of Appalachian League baseball action between the Johnson City Doughboys (13-17) and the Kingsport Axmen (21-9).
Thursday's rainout forced the teams to play a doubleheader Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium, but a continuous deluge again wiped out action.
One of the two postponed games will be made up, and that will be as part of a July 27 doubleheader at Hunter Wright. Friday’s second game will not be made up.
Johnson City will also play at Hunter Wright on July 28.
Both teams are scheduled to have home games Saturday when Johnson City hosts Bluefield and Kingsport entertains Bristol.