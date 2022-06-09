JOHNSON CITY — It was an inning that seemingly didn’t want to end.
Kingsport scored nine times in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and run away from Johnson City, which didn’t give up the fight and answered with five runs of its own.
By game’s end, the Axmen managed to hang on for a 12-6 win over the Doughboys in Appalachian League baseball at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday night.
It was the eighth straight win to start the season for Kingsport while Johnson City continued to match the Axmen on the other side, falling to 0-8 on the year.
BIG INNING
In Kingsport’s onslaught, the Axmen scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1 before Ples White got things rolling with a two-run double. Nate Anderson followed with another two-run double and it was 6-1. A fielder’s choice plated another run before a Jake Perry RBI double made it 8-1.
Houston Koon, who scored the first run of the frame, doubled to drive in Perry. Koon then bookended the inning by again scoring on a wild pitch — a unique feat to score twice in that manner in the same inning.
For the Doughboys’ assault in response, Justin Greene had an RBI groundout to get it started. Kyle Harbison made it 10-4 with a two-run single.
Matt Miceli’s RBI grounder made it 10-5, and Jayden Melendez capped the wild inning with an RBI single.
GETTING STARTED
Kingsport got on the board in the first inning. Shea McGahan’s two-out RBI double got the job done for a 1-0 advantage.
Johnson City’s first scoreboard dent came in the third inning. Harbison reached second base on an infield throwing error, moved to third on a fly out, and scored on another fly ball, this one off the bat of Melendez for a sacrifice fly.
PITCHING HIGHLIGHT
Tommy Meyer had a strong start for Kingsport, toiling five innings and allowing four hits and one run, which was unearned. He walked one and struck out one.
THE LEADERS
Koon, White and Ian Riley each had two hits for the Axmen.
For Johnson City, Melendez, Cole Tremain and Jared Johnson totaled two hits apiece.