JOHNSON CITY — A night after providing the Kingsport Road Warriors with their first win, the Johnson City Doughboys made sure the Appalachian League’s newest team didn’t get its first sweep.
Ricky Jimenez went 4 for 5 and Joe Vetrano had three extra-base hits as the Doughboys used an eight-run third inning to seize control in a 16-3 victory Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Vetrano, who will represent Johnson City in the Appy League all-star game on Tuesday night, had two doubles and a triple while scoring four runs and driving in two more. He had three hits, including a home run, on Thursday.
Vetrano also pitched the ninth inning, giving up a solo home run to the first batter he faced before settling down and closing the game. During his freshman year at Boston College, Vetrano pitched in 18 games and hit in 12 others.
The Road Warriors had beaten Johnson City 8-7 Thursday night for their first win, banging out three home runs in the process. They started in similar fashion on Friday when Caleb McNeely gave them an early lift with a solo homer in the second inning.
Then the bottom fell out.
EASY COME, EASY GO
The Doughboys scored eight runs — all with two out — in the bottom of the third inning. Former Science Hill pitcher Landon Slemp, pitching on his former home mound, couldn’t get out of the inning, giving up five consecutive hits.
Slemp appeared to finally get out of the jam when he fielded a bunt, but his throw was high, allowing two more runs to score. By the time Garrett Gleason came in and got the final out, it was 8-1.
Slemp, who was sharp through the first two innings, wound up allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
VANDY CONNECTION
Doughboys starter Donye Evans held the Road Warriors to two hits and one run over four innings. He struck out two, walked three and hit two batters. The 6-foot-6 Evans appeared in eight games for Vanderbilt this year, including one in the College World Series.
Evans’ college teammate, catcher Alan Espinal, threw out two would-be base stealers. Espinal’s only hit in his freshman year at Vandy was a home run.
Not to be outdone, another Vandy product, right fielder Troy LaNeve, went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and hit a 439-foot home run to left-center field in the seventh inning. LaNeve hit six home runs for the Commodores this season.
BY THE NUMBERS
Jimenez, who was featured on the pregame show on the Doughboys’ audio stream, had three singles and a double while driving in two runs.
Kingsport’s Van Gupton Jr. blasted a solo home run off of Vetrano in the ninth inning.
Ben Berenda drove in a run for the Road Warriors with a single in the sixth inning. McNeely added an infield RBI single in the eighth.
Johnson City pitcher Andrew Ronne, an ETSU signee who made the roster for the Appy League all-star game, allowed the first four batters to reach base in the eighth before getting out of the jam with minimal damage. After allowing a run, he got three consecutive strikeouts with the bases loaded to end the threat.
Eight batters were hit by pitches, including ETSU’s Ashton King getting hit twice. King also had two hits and an RBI.
Each of Johnson City’s nine starters scored at least one run as the Doughboys equaled their season-high total.
UP NEXT
Johnson City begins a two-game series at Princeton on Saturday night, while Kingsport starts a series at Bluefield.
The teams will have Monday off and the Appalachian League’s all-star game will be played Tuesday night in Pulaski, Virginia.