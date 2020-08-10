WISE — When it comes to Virginia-Wise athletics, Carl Smith Stadium and the David J. Prior Convocation Center will be quiet for a while.
The South Atlantic Conference on Friday announced that all fall sports had been postponed until the spring semester because of the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision followed last week’s vote by the NCAA Division II board to forgo all national championships for the fall season.
The 13-member SAC, which includes area schools Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Mars Hill, Tusculum and Virginia-Wise, previously postponed the start of fall sports until Sept. 26, but on Friday announced the decision to push football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and field hockey to next spring.
Those five sports at UVA Wise now are scheduled to join baseball, softball, tennis, golf and women’s lacrosse in the spring.
The Cavaliers do not field soccer or field hockey programs. Still, Dr. Kendall Rainey, the school’s athletic director, knows the upcoming spring will be like none other college programs have faced.
“It’s going to be challenging for everyone,” Rainey said. “Particularly in respect to our athletic trainers and our sports information department, it will be a challenge in regards to overlap of games. And facility overlap is another challenge that we will face.”
Scheduling multiple sports that use the same venues within a smaller than normal window of availability is likely to be a dilemma for many SAC schools.
UVA Wise football uses Carl Smith Stadium for its games in the fall. Women’s lacrosse plays in the stadium during the spring.
The absence of soccer and field hockey could make facility scheduling somewhat easier for the Cavs than it will be for some of their fellow SAC schools that field those programs, Rainey said.
WHAT ABOUT BASKETBALL?
The SAC has not addressed the winter season.
Basketball is the only winter sport at UVA Wise. Some other SAC schools also have wrestling and indoor track and field teams.
Rainey said a normal season for basketball remains possible, though it would likely have a later start this November because the NCAA has limited the maximum number of regular-season games for DII teams this year to 22. That limit means the SAC probably will play a conference-only schedule.
If basketball can play in the winter season at the Prior Center, Rainey said that will make scheduling the use of facilities easier. Volleyball plays inside the Prior Center during the spring.
“We will probably have to decide something at some point in September about the winter season sports,” Rainey said.
MOVING FORWARD
The main concern for UVA Wise — and all other schools across the country right — now is watching the COVID-19 numbers and hoping they decline.
If they don’t, sports may not be played in the spring either.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority and we feel the decision to postpone our fall seasons is the best for their safety and well-being and it gives us the best opportunity to play,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said Wednesday. “While this (delay) still does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during the 2021 spring season, it gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”