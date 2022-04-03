NASHVILLE — Tennessee's baseball team won its eighth straight Southeastern Conference series by clinching its first series win at Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field since 2009.
Vols right-hander Chase Dollander pitched a gem and the top-ranked Vols topped the Commodores 5-2 on Saturday night.
Perfect through four innings, Dollander (5-0) faced only three batters over the minimum in eight-plus innings of work. He struck out six, giving him 60 strikeouts in seven outings this year.
Redmond Walsh relieved Dollander and needed just 10 pitches — seven went for strikes — to get three outs and collect his fourth save of the season.
Tennessee (26-1, 8-0) struck quickly, pushing across three runs in the top of the first. After Jorel Ortega got aboard with a walk, Jordan Beck sent him home with an RBI double. Trey Lipscomb followed by plating Beck with a ground-rule double. Drew Gilbert scored the final run of the frame following a wild pitch.
The Vols tacked on two more runs in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Lipscomb. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Beck was 2-for-5.
The Commodores (20-6, 4-4) finally got to Dollander in the seventh when Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Spencer Jones each smacked a solo homer.
The Vols stemmed another threat in the ninth after Vandy's leadoff man walked. Walsh came on and got Bradfield to ground into a double play and then forced the game-ending groundout.
Walsh's 20th career save moved him three away from tying Todd Helton for the program saves record.
Vandy starter Carter Holton (4-2) allowed five runs, two of them earned, on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out nine.
The teams conclude the series Sunday at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+).
IN THE POLLS
Tennessee is the consensus No. 1 across all major college baseball polls.
Vanderbilt is ranked as high as third (Collegiate Baseball) and as low as 11th (Baseball America).