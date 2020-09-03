Dobyns-Bennett wins third straight with sweep over Lady Pioneers

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett kept rolling along Thursday on the volleyball floor.
The Lady Indians took a 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 Big 6 Conference win over David Crockett at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The win was the third in a row for D-B (4-2, 3-2) after a 1-2 start.
“Our biggest thing that affected us, I feel like, was not having a preseason,” first year head coach Patricia Dygert said. “The tournaments we were going to go to got canceled, and our first was the (regular-season) opener against Science Hill at Science Hill. That was our first game figuring things out, and now I feel like we’re getting in our groove.”
Dygert has five seniors on her squad, but only two played at the varsity level last season.
“I feel like they’re really getting to know each other on the court and starting to understand where everybody needs to be and who has what ball,” the coach said. “It’s just that trust is starting to come along.”
Working together paid big dividends in the first set for the Lady Indians, who also took advantage of 13 return errors from Crockett (3-4, 2-3) to take the big win.
The Lady Pioneers battled strong in the second set that saw three lead changes and four ties before D-B pulled away for the victory.
In the third set, the Lady Indians proved to be too strong at the net with their fierce front-line attack.
“They’ve got a big, talented front line, but if we execute our game plan, we’re in a much better situation than what we were in,” said Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel. “If you constantly are battling from being down, you know, it’s a game of momentum. We had zero momentum. You come to an away place, where there’s a good home crowd and good fans and you don’t have any type of pressure being applied to the other side, it’s hard to win a match like that.”
The Lady Pioneers coach said his team needs to find a way to regain its momentum going forward in the season.
“We’re in a rut right now,” Hippenstiel said. “Offensively, we can’t put the ball away. Serve-receive was decent tonight and it’s getting better, but we’re just very young in volleyball minds, and we just don’t have that concept of seeing the obvious sometimes and being able to shut down and game-plan and execute a game plan.
“Serve-receive tonight and offense tonight kind of killed us because we couldn’t get any type of rhythm to bounce back against a good offensive team.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Zoie Larkins finished the night with seven kills and 15 digs for D-B, while sophomore Inari Phillips had seven kills, and Mega Maynor finished with five kills and five aces.
The Tribe also got 10 assists, six digs and three aces from Jessie Odle, while Dakota Vaiese had 10 assists and Rachel Falin finished with 13 digs.
Crockett’s Ashlyn Dulaney recorded five kills and Kylee Coggins had six assists and six digs.
UP NEXT
D-B has a week off until hosting Science Hill on Sept. 10 in a key Big 6 contest.
Crockett is back in action on Sept. 10 at Volunteer.