DANDRIDGE — Dobyns-Bennett rolled to the Region 1 wrestling duals championship Thursday night at Jefferson County.
The Indians breezed to a 64-13 semifinal win over Morristown East before besting rival Science Hill 49-24 in the championship round. D-B and Science Hill both advanced to next week’s sectional round.
One night after winning the Big 5 Conference title in a battle that came down to the final match in Science Hill’s gym, the Indians left no doubt in Thursday’s final. They scored a clean sweep from the 113- to 152-pound weight classes.
Bryce Pulitzer (113), JT Robinson (126), Gavin Armstrong (132) and Jake Dempsey (145) all scored pins for D-B. Cannon Mullins (138) added a major decision, and Judah Moore (120) and Max Norman (152) were awarded forfeits.
Science Hill’s Tripp Miller finally stemmed the tide by winning a decision at 160 pounds.
The Tribe soon went back on the offensive with Robbie Irvin scoring a pin at 170, adding that to Aidan Rhoton’s pin at 220 to start the match.
“It seemed like match after match when the kids have momentum, they built off that,” D-B coach Wesley Idlette said. “They kept that energy going every match. They seized the moment. It was close (Wednesday), but they wanted to make a statement today.
“Our kids set out goals at the beginning of the season. One was to be district champions and another was to be region champions. They did that.”
For Science Hill, top-ranked Stiles Miller won by forfeit at 106 and heavyweight Keimel Redford took a decision. Perry Tate (182) and Devon Medina (195) helped the Hilltoppers end on a high note with pins.
“We came in here a little beat up. We lost two starters from last night, but they also knew they had more bullets than we did,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “They’re a good team, a solid program.
“The expectations are always high and our kids know that. It’s a reason our program is where it’s at. When they don’t achieve, I want them to understand there are repercussions. We advance and I’m proud of them for that. They had to fight their tails off to get through Jeff County.”
SEMIFINALS
It took everything the Hilltoppers had to get past the host Patriots.
Brothers Tripp and Stiles Miller headlined Science Hill’s semifinal wins with pins at 152 and 106. Redford at heavyweight and Hillhouse at 145 also recorded pins. Lewis Rice (113) and Jamie Beck (170) each won by forfeit after Tate got the evening started by winning a decision at 195.
D-B, meanwhile, rolled against the Hurricanes in the semifinals.
Robinson, Armstrong, Caleb Steach (152), Garrett Crowder (220) and heavyweight Eseka Kipimo all scored pins for the Indians. Mullins won a major decision, and Pulitzer, Vassallo, Dempsey and Rhoton all won by forfeit. Judah Moore won by injury default at 120.