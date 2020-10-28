Although Dobyns-Bennett’s hopes of a perfect football season were dashed last Friday, the Indians can still have the perfect ending to the regular season Thursday night.
The Indians (8-1), ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Class 6A poll, will host Alcoa (8-1), the top-ranked team in Class 3A, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. With a win, the Indians would earn a tiebreaker over Science Hill and Farragut and clinch the No. 1 seed for Region 1 in the upcoming TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.
After suffering their first loss of the season to Science Hill, the Indians quickly turned their attention to the Tornadoes, who have a record 18 state championships, including the last five in Class 3A.
“We know it’s a daunting task, but I believe our kids will be ready to compete like they have the previous nine games,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “A loss don’t bother kids. They’re over it 15 minutes after the game. We brought them in Sunday as always and tried to make corrections off film. We showed them what we did right and what we did wrong.”
Despite the final score, Dobyns-Bennett did plenty right in the Science Hill game, piling up 243 rushing yards and more than doubling the Hilltoppers’ time of possession. Tylar Tesnear leads the Dobyns-Bennett ground attack with 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
Even without key receiver Hayden Sherer, who will also miss this week’s game, the Indians had a solid night passing with Zane Whitson completing 14 of 24 throws for 159 yards. For the season, Whitson is 72 of 128 for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns to two interceptions.
Brayden Marshall is the leading receiver with 21 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, the Indians continue to do a good job stopping the run, holding teams to 2.2 yards per carry. Science Hill was able to counteract that by effectively moving the ball through the air, amassing 255 passing yards.
Alcoa has a more traditional offense, predicated on running the ball.
Cam Burden, an athletic 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior committed to UNC Charlotte, has taken over the quarterback position in recent weeks. Sophomore Zach Lunsford, more of the passer, started earlier in the season.
While the Tornadoes have big-play receiving threats in Brayden Anderson, Isaiah Cox and Ronald Jackson, the preference is backs Ahmaudd Sankey and Zane Bonham pounding opposing defenses behind its offensive line led by center Joe Tuft (5-10, 290).
Max Hodge and Brenden Pecora are athletic guards, able to pull, while the two tackles in Lance Williams (6-4, 310) and Tyler Jefferies (6-5, 305) are NFL size. There’s also a big tight end in Taharin Sudderth (6-4, 231).
Nate Whitley, with 58 tackles, leads a Dobyns-Bennett defense looking to slow them down. Jackson Martin has 52 tackles, including five for a loss, and 14 quarterback hurries. Other leaders include Isaac Ratliff with 45 tackles, Levi Evans with 36 and Chase Jenkins, 30.
Blake Collier ranks second to Martin with 12 quarterback hurries, while Phillip Armitage has come on strong of late with 24 tackles, including a team-best six against Science Hill.
Alcoa, coached by Gary Rankin, who owns state records with 447 career wins and 15 state championships, hangs it hat on defense. The Tornadoes have given up just 34 points all season, nearly half coming in a 14-9 loss to rival Maryville.
Soloman Tyson is the nose guard in the base 3-4 defense with Braxton Baumann and Georgia Tech commit Gray Carroll at ends.
Major Newman and Aaron Davis are inside linebackers. Ball-hawking Luke Summerall and Elijah Cannon are on the outside.
The receivers on offense are two-way players as defensive backs. Cox stars at left corner and he has offers from schools in every Power 5 conference, including SEC schools Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Jackson is at the other corner with Jordan Harris and Anderson at safeties.
Christian sees some similarities in the two squads as Alcoa has scored blowout wins over traditional Class 3A powers like Austin-East and Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“They’re a senior-heavy team just like us. Our seniors and their seniors will compete their tails off,” Christian said. “They’re a reason they’re willing to play us, Maryville and Blackman. They know their talent level. They deserve all the accolades they receive.”