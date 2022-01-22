KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett swept the titles Saturday in the Northeast Tennessee Swim and Diving Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Indians outpointed Science Hill 551-413 for the boys’ title, with Elizabethton (187 points) a distant third. D-B’s girls won 551-467 over Science Hill, and Tennessee High (194) took third.
Tribe sprinter RJ Brumit accounted for 40 points. He captured wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle and was part of 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Other individual champions for the Tribe were Jack Allen in the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.33 and Joe Neglia in the 100 butterfly (53.88),
For Science Hill, Colin Burnette shaved nearly three seconds off his best time to win the 200 freestyle at 1:49.04. Dustin Niebauer had victories in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke with a fast time of 51.88 seconds.
GIRLS MEET
Dobyns-Bennett’s Kassidy McGuire and Libby Russum piled up 40 points each.
McGuire was victorious in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Russum earned wins in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races. Both were part of two relay teams.
The Lady Indians’ Meredith Moody won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.95 and Alex Ponasik was triumphant in the 50 freestyle (26.05).
Science Hill’s top individual swimmer was Cassie Lowe, who won the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams. She compiled 40 points overall.