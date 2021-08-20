Dobyns-Bennett scored a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-14) victory over Daniel Boone in the Big 5 Conference volleyball opener for both teams on Thursday night.
Whitley Maupin led the Lady Indians with 11 kills and 12 digs. Riley Brandon had an all-around effort of seven kills, 13 assists and seven digs. Rachel Falin led the defense with 14 digs, while Dakota Vaiese dished out 12 assists. Jordan Guthrie and Inari Phillips each finished with five kills.
Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0
Tennessee High opened its Three Rivers Conference play with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win at Sullivan East. Marley Johns led the Lady Vikings with 11 kills and seven blocks. Madison Blair chipped in eight kills and Marae Herrmann added kills. The senior setter tandem of Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe dished out 22 and 10 assists respectively and Rowe added five aces. Sydnee Pendland had another great night anchoring the defense with 17 digs.
Elizabethton 3, Johnson County 0
Mattie Davis had 10 kills to lead Elizabethton to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win over Johnson County in Three Rivers Conference action Thursday night. Jayci Bowers posted a double-double of 18 assists and 13 digs, while Karie Merritt had five aces and four kills. Krisalyn Elliott added five kills and four service aces, and Cheyenne Poiroux finished with eight digs.
Providence Academy 3, First Baptist 0
Providence Academy romped to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-7 win over First Baptist of Powell. Andrea Smith had eight kills on 14 attempts. Addie Smith finished with five aces and eight assists. Kolbi Williams had 15 assists and four aces. Lexi Arnold was hitting a .700 percentage, while Ava Thomas and Halle Grace Williams led the defense with eight and seven digs, respectively.
Soccer
Fox hat trick leads East to first win
Sullivan East defeated West Greene 6-0 for the first victory in the inaugural season of Lady Patriots soccer. Julia Ledford earned the distinction of scoring the first goal. Emme Fox scored three goals for the Lady Patriots (1-1), while Lauren Hensley and Sonny Beach added other goals.