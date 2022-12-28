Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America.
But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
The Indians won 66-52 over Coffee County in the quarterfinals, but it took a last-second jumper by Malachi Hale to lift D-B to a 70-69 overtime win over Bartlett in the semifinals. It was the Indians’ first appearance in the title game since 1973.
In the championship game, Dobyns-Bennett led by 15 entering the fourth quarter against Bearden, but the Bulldogs rallied to send the game into overtime.
No problem for the Indians, who controlled the extra period. Tournament MVP Jack Browder scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jonavan Gillespie, Brady Stump and Hale also made the all-tournament team.
2. Huge crowd at Night Race highlights big year at BMS
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race featured the estimated largest crowd in over a decade to see a race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chris Buescher scored the upset win in the No. 17 Ford and after the race said it was a bigger win for him than even the Daytona 500.
Earlier in the season, Kyle Busch won the Food City Dirt Race when leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun on the final lap. Noah Gragson was the winner of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race, while Truck Series winners were Ben Rhodes and Ty Majeski.
Other events at BMS included the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars, the XR Series for the Super Late Models and the Stadium Super Trucks. At the dragway, Ron Capps won a record sixth Funny Car title at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in June.
3. Kingsport wins Appalachian League title
From a season of turmoil to a season of triumph, the Kingsport Axmen put their 2021 season behind them with an Appalachian League championship in 2022.
The Axmen halted the 2021 season for a while when one of the players threatened his teammates. The team was temporarily disbanded, renamed and then named the Axmen again.
In 2022, the Axmen made news on the field with a 5-2 win over Burlington in the championship game. Ryan Murphy allowed just one run on two hits and a walk over five innings to earn the game’s MVP honors.
4. ETSU goes from SoCon champions to 3-8 season
To call the 2022 season for the East Tennessee State football season a disappointment is a major understatement.
The Bucs were coming off a record-setting 11-2 season and an outright Southern Conference championship the previous year. They had advanced to the NCAA FCS quarterfinals before losing to eventual national champino North Dakota State.
Fast forward to 2022, the Bucs entered the season ranked No. 11 in the national polls. Under new head coach George Quarles, they won the season opener against Mars Hill, but things quickly fell apart. The Bucs went 0-4 in one-score games and parted ways with offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer at the end of the season.
5. Daniel Boone record-setting football season
Daniel Boone had its first-ever undefeated regular season and set other records including 12 wins in a single season.
The Trailblazers, who had a new turf field installed before the season, opened the 2022 campaign with a 26-0 win over South Greene on a Saturday afternoon.
Boone set a single-game record for points in a 70-7 win over Cherokee in September. They set a new school record for wins in a season with a 37-15 victory over Knox Halls in the first round of the playoffs. Kicker Ben Shrewsbury shattered school records with his longest field goal, a state-playoff record 55 yarder in a 30-7 win over Knox Central.