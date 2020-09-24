JONESBOROUGH — It wasn’t pretty, but the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team pulled out a thrilling five-set win over David Crockett on Thursday night.
In the 25-22, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8 Big 6 Conference victory, the Lady Indians mustered a strong start to the final set, jumping out an 11-0 lead and then hanging on when the Lady Pioneers made a late surge.
The Lady Pioneers (5-11, 3-7) fought off match point six consecutive times before succumbing to the Tribe (15-4, 8-2).
“(Crockett) was out there trying to win the last conference match,” first-year Lady Indians head coach Patricia Dygert said. “We were too, but we kind of acted tired today. It took us until that last set to get a little fire under us to finish.”
Dakota Vaiese had six service aces and 22 assists, Carly Wilson tallied three aces and 19 digs, and Jessie Odle had 15 assists for the Tribe. Senior middle blocker Meg Maynor had a huge night, finishing with 20 kills, with Inari Phillips adding nine and Jordan Guthrie six.
Rachel Falin led the defense with 23 digs and Whitley Maupin threw in 19.
“Both sides had a lot of unforced errors and we were trying to hit spots,” Dygert said. “They were scrappy picking some stuff up. Offensively we were trying to find where we could excel.
“Meg came into the match with the idea that tonight was her game. We kept feeding our hitter that was on.”
Minus injured senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins until the district tournament, D-B stayed in the hunt for the second seed for the district tournament.
The Lady Pioneers remained securely in fourth place in the standings.
“When we got down like 11-0 or something, I told them if they got skunked that we’d start practice immediately with everyone watching,” first-year Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “They weren’t about to come back, win the fourth set and then get embarrassed in the fifth.
“I think this team is ready to take the next step. During these 10 conference matches, I think we’ve got a good taste of what we’re facing in the tournament.”
Lady Pioneers senior Emma Gouge led the offense with 17 kills, Ashlyn Dulaney tallied 11 and Emma Waddle had six. Kylee Coggins had 27 assists and Nora Walters had a big night with four blocks.
Senior libero Madison Day spearheaded the defense with 17 digs, and Gouge and Dulaney had 11 apiece.
“This season has been a complete 180-degree change,” Hippenstiel said. “When I came in, we were slow, not running a fast offense or very sizable against the rest of the league.
“Now when we come in, people have to respect what we’re capable of. We can still lose badly sometimes, but when we’re on, they can be good. That’s where teams are starting to see the change.”