It wasn’t the start to the season Dobyns-Bennett’s golf team was hoping for, or expecting, but the down-the-road vision hasn’t changed one iota.
The Indians didn’t fire on all cylinders in the recent Morristown Invitational, but the goal of a state tournament season is very much intact.
“We’re not shying away from expectations,” said head coach Michael Holt. “It has been a long time coming as our core group has played together since they were freshmen. They’ve put in the work and gotten better. We have very high expectations.”
Included on the wish list is trying to become the first boys team in school history to win a state title. The Indians have three runner-up trophies (1988, 1970 and 1938).
First, they will have to find a way to get past Science Hill, which has four state titles and nine runner-up finishes.
“Our kids have not had the opportunity because Science Hill has been flat-out studs in recent years,” Holt said. “Science Hill has earned its respect from D-B, I promise you that. But we want to make it to the state tournament ourselves.”
Leading the way is senior Taylor Kilgore.
“He made strides this summer and got himself noticed by quite a few people,” Holt said. “He has earned some college offers. His nine-hole average is 35.4. And he shot 2-under at Cattails, which is becoming normal for him in nine holes.”
Senior Zac Fletcher joins with Kilgore to give the Indians a very strong one-two punch.
“Zac is as naturally talented as they come,” Holt said. “He’s starting to turn it on and has been rock solid for three years.”
Currently in the number three spot is sophomore Sam Barbour.
“He shot up in height and the distance with his golf club went straight out,” Holt said. “He is as steady as they come. He’s a quiet kid who is tough on himself.”
Senior William Karst is also in the mix near the top of the Indians’ lineup.
“William is what I call the money man,” said Holt. “No matter what happens throughout the year, when the district and region comes he will shoot a low number.”
Ethan Lawson, a junior, rounds out the Indians’ first five.
“He is a baseball kid who has shaved an immense number of strokes off his game,” Holt said. “He shot a 37 (Monday). He has worked his butt off.”
Also battling to get in the scoring mix is senior Luke Lett.
“After that we have two more seniors, a couple of juniors and three freshmen,” Holt said.
The Indians will be in a good position course-wise when the district (Sept. 21) and region (Sept. 28) tournaments roll around. Both events will be played at Ridgefields Golf Course in Kingsport.
LADY INDIANS
Having a player like Isabella van der Biest makes D-B a tough opponent every time out.
She won the Large Class individual state title in 2018, blistering the course with a 5-under-par 67 to win by one stroke.
Last season, a tough first round put her off the pace before she battled back to a fifth-place finish with a two-day total of 150. Her second-day total of 71 was tied for the best round of the state event.
This year, van der Biest is again considered a state title threat.
“She has been performing good through the summer,” said head coach Bill Darnell. “She is working out the kinks and is excited about her senior year. She wants to finish strong and go to the state again.”
A long hitter, van der Biest is also accurate off the tee.
“She’s consistent in the fairways,” Darnell said. “Eighty-five percent of the time, she puts herself in good positions off the tee.”
Also in the mix for the Lady Indians are senior Erin Colhoun and freshman McKenzie Hauk. Sophomore Samia Izallalen is battling a shoulder injury, but Darnell said she should be able to contribute when she returns.