KINGSPORT — Two teams with different focuses on the early part of the season collided Wednesday.
Senior-laden Dobyns-Bennett came away with its fourth straight win in a 6-0 non-conference girls soccer victory over a youthful Sullivan South squad at Indian Highland Park.
The victory was the third shutout in four games for the Lady Indians (4-0). Dobyns-Bennett has outscored its opponents 24-1 in its first four outings.
Tribe coach Tony Weaver said his team will have its hands full Thursday when D-B hosts always tough Jefferson County (2-1) in a contest between two Region 1-AAA powers.
The Jefferson County game will be the third contest in as many days for Dobyns-Bennett.
“They’ll be tough,” Weaver said of the visitors from Jefferson County. “We went down there last year and tied them 1-1. They’re always good. Coach (Shawn) Way is a great coach, and he always has his team ready to play.”
SHARING THE WEALTH
In Wednesday’s win, Dobyns-Bennett had six different players score, including several younger players.
The Tribe rested several starters for several minutes of the nonconference win.
“We wanted to try to get some of our younger kids some experience, and that was great for us and them,” Weaver said.
Dobyns-Bennett scored two goals in the opening 20 minutes of the contest with a shot from freshman London Taylor at the 14:25 mark on an assist from fellow freshman Mia McClain.
McClain scored the second goal for the Lady Indians with an assist from Grace Schmidt at 21:06.
Despite the two goals, Weaver was upset with the tempo of his team in the early going.
With most of D-B’s regular starters on the pitch, the Lady Indians scored two quick goals — one from Macee Pickup at 21:50 with an assist from Anna Kate Breeding and another from Tayla Holt at the 23:10 mark.
Sophomore Sydney Fleming rounded out the first-half scoring with a goal off the assist of Alivia Watts at the 26:24 mark.
“We picked it up a lot and finished really strong,” Fleming said. “We really got it going.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s final goal came at just over 10 minutes into the second half when senior Emma True nailed a shot off an assist from Watts, her second assist of the game.
BUILDING BLOCKS
In stark contrast to Dobyns-Bennett’s experienced squad, Sullivan South coach Trisha Mims is building her youthful team one day and one game at a time.
“We’re taking every game as we can,” Mims said. “We’re a very new squad. We’ve got 12 that had never touched the ball before (this season) and only four returning starters. That leaves us really at 21 basically new players.
“They’re putting in the work and they’re learning their positions every day, adjusting as they need to.”
Despite being inexperienced, the Lady Rebels (0-3) battled strong throughout the game, particularly in the second half.
“At half we talked about that,” Mims said. “We talked about that we just needed to play together as a team with passing and making sure we moved together as a team. And the girls really took that to heart and ran with it. We’re learning and taking it day by day.”
South is off until Tuesday when the Lady Rebels entertain Morristown West in their home opener.