KINGSPORT — The goals couldn’t be any higher for the Dobyns-Bennett wrestling team.
Ranked No. 4 in the latest Class AAA state wrestling poll, they got off to a fast start to the season, winning over eight teams at last weekend’s Indian Classic. However, the Indians suffered a setback late Wednesday when they were put on quarantine for contract tracing due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of the teams which competed at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
On the mat, D-B boasts a senior-laden bunch led by individual state champions Jackson Hurst and Tre Morrisette. Wrestling is unique in that the Indians have two chances to become state champions, either at the state duals or the state individual championships.
“It’s definitely one of the goals we have. The team is motivated and excited,” coach Wesley Idlette said. “During practice, they’re focused and they’re thankful when we get to practice every day with the uncertainty of everything. They’re locked in and feel they can compete with anybody.”
Last season, D-B lost in the semifinals at the duals to eventual state champion Cleveland. The Tribe lost by one point to Bradley Central in the consolation bracket.
This year’s team is built around four outstanding seniors. Besides the two state champions, there is Morrisette’s twin brother Clint, the defending region champion at 170 pounds, and three-time Region 1 champion Brennan Watkins at 132.
“We have four wrestlers ranked at the top of the state. That’s usually unheard of in a wrestling room,” Idlette said. “They continue to motivate everybody. The younger wrestlers look up to them because they’re setting the standard for Dobyns-Bennett wrestling.”
They were integral in Idlette’s plans when he took over the program. The group proved to be not only talented, but extremely coachable and quickly bought into the new coach’s philosophies.
All four won their weight classes at last weekend’s Indian Classic, where the Indians were the tops out of nine teams including local squads from Tennessee High, David Crockett and Science Hill. Clint Morrisette was named the meet’s most outstanding wrestler.
Gavin Armstrong at 120 and Aidan Rhoton at 182 posted second-place finishes, while Garrett Crowder was third at 195. Armstrong is the leader in the lower weight classes, which also includes Jacob Gabello at 106 and Judah Moore at 113.
“As a freshman, he had close to 40 wins,” Idlette said about Armstrong. “He made the finals as a sophomore where he lost to a very tough opponent. He definitely has the opportunity to medal, and if he continues to wrestle well, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him win a state title.”
Other starters include Cannon Mullins at 120, Watkins at 132, Greyson Cunningham at 138 and Eli Whitley at 145.
Starting with Hurst at 152, the Morrisette brothers at 160 and 170, Rhoton and Crowder, it’s a stretch of matches few opponents are ready to face.
“That’s obviously the strength of our team,” he said. “Whenever we’re wrestling a team and we get to that section, we’re pretty hard to beat with several of the top wrestlers in the state.”
The heavier classes include Nicholas Byrd at 220 and Eseka Kipimo at heavyweight. Caleb Burleson, the defending Region 1 champion, wrestled at the Indian Classic. However, Burleson is currently taking a break after a long football season where he was the starting center for the Indians.
EXTRA PRECAUTIONS
With no sport having closer contact than wrestling, D-B has been taking extra precautions to try to keep its wrestlers safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team is divided into three groups with two wrestling rooms and the other group doing conditioning in the Van Huss Dome. As the groups rotate, the mats are cleaned and other processes are in place to keep everything as sanitary as possible.
“We know it’s the closest contact sport, so we’re doing the best that we can,” Idlette said. “It takes a lot on the front end logistically, but you have to do it the right way.”
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Idlette comes from the traditionally strong Chattanooga area and was a standout high school wrestler at Baylor. He sees Northeast Tennessee with D-B, Science Hill and Tennessee High catching up to the Chattanooga and Nashville areas which have dominated the sport.
“I know how strong the Chattanooga area has been historically, and I talk to our local coaches all the time about what we need to do to compete with those schools,” he said. “It all starts with the feeder programs, having those 5-6-year-olds wanting to wear the singlet. We’re starting to see our area catch up based on the state placement and the state champions from our region.”