Eight members of the Emory & Henry football team have earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference recognition, league officials announced Wednesday. Seven players were named to the first team while one was named to the second team.
Sophomore defensive lineman Jay Swegheimer was named the Lou Wacker ODAC defensive player of the year.
With the abbreviated season and with one team opting-out of competition this spring, the conference's coaches and administration elected to reduce the All-ODAC teams from three to two squads.
Swegheimer posted 18 tackles, with a league-best 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, which also led the ODAC.
Joining Swegheimer on the first team is senior lineman Dakota Morris, sophomore running back Grayson Overstreet and junior receiver Elijah Rice.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebackers Ivan Phillips (Dobyns-Bennett) and Donovan Pinnix, and junior defensive back Jaylyn Kreimes were first team picks.
Senior defensive lineman Deondre Chambliss earned second-team accolades.
Morris moves up to the first team after being a two-time All-ODAC third team pick. He led the offensive line from his center position to 206.5 rushing yards per game and 30.3 points per contest. The Wasps scored nine of their 15 offensive touchdowns on the ground and allowed just four sacks on the year.
Overstreet earns his second all-league honor after being picked to the second team as a linebacker last year. He led the Wasps rushing attack with 413 yards on 83 carries with six touchdowns. He was selected as ODAC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns against Ferrum (Feb. 26).
Rice makes the all-conference team in his first year with E&H after catching 20 passes for 467 yards and two scores. He had six receptions for 199 yards against Guilford, averaging 33 yards per catch. He also returned four kicks on the year for an average of 23.8 yards per return.
Defensively, Phillips earns his second All-ODAC first team nod after leading the team with 27 tackles, 18 of which came as solo stops. He also made seven tackles for a loss of 34 yards. He had 11 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble at Randolph-Macon.
Pinnix moves to the first team after earning second team laurels in 2019. He had 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on the year. Against Southern Virginia, he had a season-best eight stops and forced a fumble.
Kreimes also earns his second all-league accolades after being named to the second team a year ago. He finished the season with 15 tackles making seven solo stops, an interception and three other passes defended against Southern Virginia. Additionally, he blocked an extra point attempt against Guilford.
Chambliss receives the first All-ODAC recognition of his career, appearing on the second team. He made 11 tackles including a pair of sacks on the season. He had a season-best seven stops with 1.5 sacks against Southern Virginia.
Randolph-Macon College signal-caller Presley Egbers was named the J. Stokeley Fulton Offensive Player of the Year, while Yellow Jacket mentor Pedro Arruza was honored as coach of the year by his colleagues. Hampden-Sydney College defensive back Will Pickren was selected as ODAC Rookie of the Year, and Tiger offensive lineman and William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist Tyler Howerton was honored as ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league's sports information directors.
Emory & Henry finished its final season as a full member of the ODAC with a 3-1 overall record, winning its three regular season games before falling 13-10 in overtime to Randolph-Macon in the league title game.
The Wasps are scheduled to play their ODAC rivals one last time during the fall of 2021 but will not be eligible for a league championship or awards due to the process of reclassifying to NCAA Division II.