KINGSPORT — A trio of records fell for Dobyns-Bennett in a 195-168 combined victory over Science Hill in their dual swim meet Tuesday night at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Libby Russum, who has signed with the University of Tennessee, set a new team record in the 200 individual medley at 2:09.05 and bettered her own 100 freestyle mark at 51.58 seconds.
She was also the anchor of the winning 200 yard medley relay with Caroline Caveness, Ava Sherer and Kassidy McGuire and the 400 medley relay with Alex Ponasik, Sherer and McGuire.
McGuire won the 100 butterfly at 58.07 seconds and Sherer won the 100 breastroke at 1:14.33.
The girls took a 108-75 victory over the Lady Hilltoppers as Gabriella Simpson, Maria Moody-Moskala, Ponasik and Caveness combined to win the 200 freestyle relay.
For the D-B boys, Jack Allen broke a 38-year-old school record in the 100 breaststroke at 1:01.25 and Michael Wissert eclipsed a 33-year-old record in a six-dive meet with a 275.25 score.
RJ Brumit won both the 50 and 100 freestyle sprints. He was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Nicholas Love, Joe Neglia and Allen.
“Our swimmers and divers had an amazing meet, breaking several records,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Nathan Love said. ”They accomplished many team goals last night and are ready to achieve regional and eventually state goals. I’m very proud of our swimmers and divers, and they deserved the win.”
TOPPER WINNERS
Science Hill won the boys’ portion of the meet, 93-87 over the Indians.
Colin Burnette was the top endurance racer with wins in the 200 freestyle (1:54.05) and the 500 freestyle (5:13.95) events. He also was part of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams along with Dustin Niebauer, Logan Smith and Nolan Hill.
Niebauer had two wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Hill was triumphant in the 100 butterfly at 55.14 seconds.
Grace Powell, last season’s state runner-up, easily won with the girls’ 1-meter diving competition with a 239.75 score. Desi Collins won the 200 and 500 freestyle races, the latter with a 5:33.60 time.
Nicole Lui edged Ponasik to win the 50 freestyle race and Cassie Lowe was the winner in the 100 backstroke at 58.77 seconds.
“That was a fun, competitive meet. Both teams went after it,” Science Hill coach Chris Corragio said. ”That’s the essence of sport right there. I know we will review the results and work to improve. I’m sure D-B will do the same. It should be a great regional meet in January.”