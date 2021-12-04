DANDRIDGE — Jonavan Gillespie drove the lane and hit a layup with 15 seconds left to lift the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team to a hard-earned, 62-61 road win over Jefferson County on Saturday.
The Patriots missed the potential game-winning 3-pointer with 3.9. seconds left.
Brady Stump’s 19 points led the way for the Indians, who rallied from deficits of 16-8 after one quarter and 33-23 at the half.
Carter Metz contributed 15 points in the victory and Malachi Hale accounted for 13.
It was a happy homecoming for Indians coach Chris Poore, who led the Jefferson County program for six seasons.
Kade Parker paced the Patriots with 20 points. Conner Haney tallied 13 and Talan Higgins had nine.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 43, Jefferson County 33
DANDRIDGE — The Lady Indians clamped down on the defensive end to defeat the Lady Patriots.
Hannah Frye led Dobyns-Bennett’s offense with 12 points. Olivia Doran scored 11 and Madeline Lyons had eight.
Kali McMahan was tops for Jefferson County with 15 points.
Virginia High 45, John Battle 41
BRISTOL, Va. — Maria Wilson scored 15 points — 10 in the third quarter — to lead the host Lady Bearcats to a win in the Ballard Lee Tip-Off consolation game.
Wilson sank three 3- pointers, and Dianna Spence came through with 12 points.
The Lady Trojans, who held a 20-19 lead at halftime, got 15 points from Anna McKee. Hanna Jo McReynolds scored 13.
Rye Cove 61, Hurley 3
HURLEY — Kaylee Lamb had 19 points and five steals in the Lady Eagles’ never-in-doubt road win Friday.
Alexa Goins had nine points and six steals, and Harley Mosley added eight points.