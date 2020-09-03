KINGSPORT — Over the first two games of the 2020 season, the Dobyns-Bennett defense has given opponents about as much chance as a wounded fish surrounded by hungry sharks.
The Tribe has devoured opposing offenses as the Indians (2-0) have outscored Tennessee High and Oak Ridge by a combined 54-3 margin. Keep in mind, these teams have elite players in the Vikings’ Jaden Keller and the Wildcats’ Kendall Jackson.
Now the Indians turn their attention to Friday’s home opener against Bearden, which will be playing its first game of the season. While the Indians have the experience of two games under their belts, the Bulldogs will be fresh and motivated.
“There are a lot of interesting variables. You would think where we’ve played two games that would be in our favor,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “But I told our team to imagine you were seniors and you hadn’t played the first two games. You’re going to be over the moon excited. We expect an amped-up Bearden team to come to J. Fred (Johnson Stadium).”
D-B’s Nate Whitley has certainly been amped up this season. The senior linebacker registered 10 tackles against Oak Ridge and has a team-high 18 for the season.
Defensive end Jackson Martin has 13 tackles, including two for a loss, and four quarterback hurries. Safety Isaac Ratliff also has 13 tackles, while Levi Evans and Chase Jenkins are next in line with eight.
Christian pointed out that the tackles — Fonzo Booker, Blake Collier and others — have done a good job at the point of attack, freeing up those ends and linebackers to make plays.
Their efforts will be needed to contain Bulldogs quarterback John Carlevato. The sophomore started six games as a freshman. The 6-foot-1 Carlevato has the arm strength to sling it downfield, but he also has accuracy in the short passing game.
“He’s such a talented kid. I remember walking on the field last year looking at how big he was as a freshman,” Christian said. “We will have to hold him in check because they do a really good job of throwing short routes if you’re playing off them.”
Bearden has capable receivers with Seth Arana and Jarrell Parker-Smith, the younger brother of Kenneth Parker-Smith, who burned D-B on a 91-yard touchdown play last season.
The biggest offensive threat, however, is running back Makai Williams. The 5-foot-9 speedster has been timed at 4.44 in the 40-yard dash.
“He’s one of the best running backs in Tennessee,” Christian said. “I would say he’s one of the top three backs in Knoxville. I did a good job keeping him in check both times last year, but he can fly. If he gets out on the edge, he’s going to make you pay. We have to get our perimeter run sets, and our safeties have to do a good job supporting the run or he will find a crease and make us pay.”
D-B OFFENSE VS. BEARDEN DEFENSE
A big factor in last season’s win at Bearden was D-B’s “Thunder and Lightning” rushing attack of Phillip Armitage and Tylar Tesnear.
While there have been plenty of lightning strikes with Tesnear rushing for 377 yards over the first two games, the thunder has been silenced with Armitage nursing a hamstring injury. Armitage will be a game-time decision for Friday night.
Senior quarterback Zane Whitson got off to an uncharacteristic slow start against Oak Ridge, but he refused to be rattled as the Indians pulled ahead by two scores. Whitson had a similar effort in last year’s 28-14 playoff win over Bearden when he threw two second-half touchdowns.
“Things just roll off his back whether he’s having a good day or bad day,” Christian said. “Playing quarterback, there are times you get too much credit or too much blame. We run an NCAA route package and our wide receivers were three yards apart. It takes everybody doing the right thing. We’re nowhere near the team we can be or the team we’re going to be.”
It’s hard for teams to concentrate on one receiver with the way Whitson spreads the ball around. Hayden Sherer and Trent Cody each have three catches after the first two games, while Braden Marshall and Tesnear each have two receptions.
For the Indians, the attack starts up front with tackles Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb, guards Zack Ferguson and Aiden Neale and center Caleb Burleson.
They will try to protect Whitson and company from Bearden’s outstanding group of linebackers led by Ty Serritt, Jaquez Bolland and Christian Spining.
“Those guys with all the experience they have, they’re going to be tough,” Christian said. “We faced a couple of good inside linebackers with Oak Ridge and did OK. We’ve got to do better with our zone blocking. We were sound in our gap schemes, but we’ve got to take care of their down guys and the linebackers.”
GAME NOTES
D-B leads the all-time series 19-4 although two of Bearden’s wins have come in the last five years. They include the Bulldogs rallying from a 17-0 deficit to win 33-30 in Kingsport in 2018. Last season, the Indians won 39-14 in Knoxville and 28-14 in the Kingsport playoff game.
In the 100th season of D-B football, the Indians now have 798 all-time wins. They are looking to join Maryville as the only Tennessee schools to hit the 800-win plateau.