KINGSPORT — Sometimes a baseball team will come back from a hard loss and open the floodgates on its next foe, as Dobyns-Bennett did Wednesday.
Coming off a 3-2 defeat at West Ridge on Monday, the Indians ran rampant in the turnaround game, rolling to a 16-0 mercy-rule win over the Wolves in Big 5 Conference play at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
It was one of those days that's bound to happen every now and again.
"At the end of the day it is just one loss, and that's kinda the way you have to look at it," West Ridge coach Mike Hoover said. "We didn't do anything well."
While the Wolves (7-6, 1-3) could find nowhere to hide, the Indians (8-6, 4-1) were having a ball — and then some.
In just four innings at the plate, the Tribe batted around twice, put 21 runners on the sacks, collected 15 base hits and had six- and seven-run uprisings.
Starting pitcher Jackson Dean took the brunt of the D-B onslaught before yielding to a pair of relievers, neither of whom fared any better.
"That's baseball," D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. "Score two runs one night against a pitcher who was really good, (Drew) Hoover, and then this.
"And I'll be honest with you ... Dean's a good pitcher. Dean threw in the sub-state last year against Pigeon Forge and kept them in it a long time. Maybe he didn't have his best stuff, I don't know, but I thought our approaches were a little bit better tonight. We hit a lot of line drives and didn't strike out much."
THE NUMBERS
The offensive stars were numerous, with Issac Hale ripping a bases-clearing double to cap D-B's six-run first inning. Hale finished with four RBIs.
Sam Ritz blasted a three-run homer in the seven-run fourth to make it a 15-0 game, before Andrew Myers plated the day's final run with an RBI triple.
Myers, Jake Timbes and Tanner Kilgore all had three base knocks to pace Dobyns-Bennett. Ritz and Peyton Grimm both had two hits.
Kilgore, Myers and Timbes collected two RBIs apiece. Grimm and Turner Stout also knocked in a run each. Seven Tribe runners crossed home plate twice.
Timbes went the distance on the mound to waltz to the victory, allowing five hits while striking out nine and walking none.
"Jake threw well, so it was a very complete game for us today," said Wagner, whose team played errorless defense. "It's nice. I just hope we can follow it up with a good weekend, too (in a Knoxville tournament).
"But it's important to come back and get this conference win, because you can see how the conference is this year. Every win's important. It's a dogfight."