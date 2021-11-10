KINGSPORT — Pen met paper and four Dobyns-Bennett student athletes signed on to play at the next level on Wednesday.
Star swimmer Libby Russum, one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the program, made it official with the University of Tennessee.
Russum owns eight school records in both the long and short courses for the Tribe and is part of several relay school records as well.
Russum is one of the best in her class, toting a 4.29 GPA and ranking inside the top 50 out of 543 seniors at D-B.
“I honestly can’t wait, and it’s still unreal,” Russum said. “I went to a swim camp there, and the coach noticed me and we started talking. I got invited to go on a visit, and when I got there, I felt at home.
“All the people on the team and coaches were all so welcoming and kind to me. That meant so much, and it felt like home automatically.”
Jake Timbes, stud pitcher for the Indians baseball team, signed on with Belmont University.
Timbes last season had a 5-3 record, pitched 54.2 innings and struck out 88 batters.
At the plate, he carried a .406 average with 11 doubles, three triples and four home runs with 31 RBIs. He scored 41 times and also stole 20 bases.
In the classroom, Timbes carried a 4.2 GPA, and his intended major is chemistry.
“The coaching staff was impeccable. They all know their stuff, and that was the main thing,” Timbes said. “The campus is absolutely stunning to begin with. They’re a Christian college, and they have good morals, which aligns with my beliefs.”
Timbes will sign on with the Bruins as a pitcher.
“In the summer during travel ball is when the pitching started to prevail as the more dominant part of my game,” Timbes said. “When you’re down in Georgia and playing against dudes that are All-SEC commits and dicing them up, your pitching starts to prevail. I got up to throwing 93 this year.”
Also signing on Wednesday was swimmer Jack Allen to Milligan University and Ethan Lawson to Roane State.