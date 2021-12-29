NASHVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett used a balanced attack to defeat Rossview 71-62 in Wednesday’s semifinals of the Next Level Hoops basketball tournament.
The Indians will play Brentwood Academy in Thursday’s championship game.
Jack Browder spearheaded Dobyns-Bennett’s offense with 17 points. Carter Metz came through with 14 points and Malachi Hale was next up with 13.
The Indians also got eight points each from guards Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump.
Messiah Ward was Rossview’s top scorer with 14 points and Julian Hatfield ended with 11.
Science Hill 71, Christian Academy of Louisville 68
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Keynan Cutlip barely missed a triple-double as Science Hill captured a victory over Christian Academy of Louisville in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.
Cutlip starred with team highs with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jamar Livingston continued to shine as well with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Michaeus Rowe went 7-for-7 from the field to score 14 points and Dalvin Mathes dished out six assists for the Hilltoppers.
Their efforts offset a 36-point performance by Centurions point guard George Washington III, an Ohio State commit. Kirk Lemons Jr. contributed 15 points.
Madisonville North, Ky. 47 David Crockett 37
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dawson Wagner had 14 points to lead the Pioneers in scoring a third straight day and earn all-tournament honors at the Innsbrook Pensacola Beach Classic.
Clint Pierce had 12 points and six rebounds to also be named to the all-tournament team. Gage Peterson pulled down six rebounds.
Magoffin County, Ky. 66 Unicoi County 64
BELFRY, Ky. — Aden Barnett put forth a 35-point performance as the Hornets held off a late Unicoi County rally in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Grant Hensley totaled 27 points to lead the Blue Devils, who had four in double figures. Eli Johnson had 12 points, followed by Lucas Slagle with 11 and Bryson Peterson with 10.
Hampton 89, Scott 73
MARYVILLE — Michael Harrison was 6-for-8 from 3-point range in a 24-point effort as the Bulldogs took a bite out of the Highlanders.
Morgan Lyons had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He made all eight free-throw attempts. Cadon Buckles finished with 13 points and five assists.
Conor Burleson came through with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Logan Whitehead also scored 10 points.
The Bulldogs lost 72-50 to Powell in Tuesday’s first round. Buckles was Hampton’s leading scorer with nine, followed by eight apiece for Dalton Holtsclaw, Harrison and Burleson.
Providence Academy 69 Forbush, N.C. 62
BOONE, N.C. — The Knights took balance to a new level in the overtime win over the Falcons.
Jayme Peay paced Providence with 13 points as Thomas Messimer, Andrew Lawrence and Jacob Reese all scored 12. Cross Chadwick, a 6-foot-8 freshman, was right behind with 11 points.
Cannon Doub furnished Forbush with 26 points. Randall Compton came through with 22 more.
Twin Valley 46 Castlewood 40
CASTLEWOOD — Chandler Cooper and Matthew Lester each had 13 points as the Panthers avenged a loss to the Blue Devils eight days earlier.
Brad McCoy finished with 13 and Cayden Dishman had 11 to lead Castlewood.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 68 Steinbrenner, Fla. 49
TAMPA, Fla. — The Lady Indians knocked down 11 shots from 3-point range to defeat the Lady Warriors.
Caroline Hill paced Dobyns-Bennett with 20 points.
Kaydence Black scored 10 points, while Olivia Doran and Hannah Frye each ended with nine.
Sydney Sandhoff scored 15 and Destiny Hines had 13 for the high school named in honor of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, a Tampa resident.
Science Hill 53 Faith Christian, Fla. 39
TAMPA, Fla. — Kathryne Patton recorded 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lady ’Toppers against the Lady Lions. Nae Marion was right behind her with 11 points, followed by Amaya Redd with 10 and Colleen Coughlin with nine.
Victoria Rodriguez led Faith Christian with 10 points and Camryn Patterson had nine.
David Crockett 48 First Baptist, S.C. 42
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bella Ferguson had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Lady Pioneers defeated the Lady Hurricanes, who feature a pair of Division I commits.
Kadence Fannon totaled 16 points and seven rebounds, while Emily Trivette hit a trio of 3-pointers to score 11.
Tianna Spann, who is committed to Winthrop, led First Baptist with a dozen points. Yannah Seaberry scored 10 points and Lexi Grant, an Appalachian State commit, finished with nine.
Orange Park, Fla. 57 Elizabethton 54
TAMPA, Fla. — The Raiders rallied with a pair of scores in the final seconds to hand a heartbreaking loss to the Cyclones.
Eris Lester had a 24-point evening to lead Orange Park and Samantha Hardison ended up with a dozen.
Lina Lyon led Elizabethton’s efforts with 17 points and Renna Lane scored 13.
Sullivan East 67 South Greene 45
GREENEVILLE — Jenna Hare racked up 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Patriots got the measure of the Lady Rebels. Riley Nelson had 13 points and six assists, while Hayley Grubb added eight.
Addison Williams with 15 points and Hailey Brooks with nine led South Greene.
South Pointe, S.C. 61 Unicoi County 47
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Faith Bennett totaled 14 points and Allie Lingerfelt finished with 13 as the Lady Devils weren’t able to corral the Lady Stallions.
Unaka 64, Coalfield 51
HARRIMAN — Lyndie Ramsey and Macy Ensor combined for 48 points as the Lady Rangers’ took the sting out of the Yellow Jackets.
Ramsey had a game-high 26 points, one day after posting 38 against Rockwood. Macy Ensor made seven 3-point goals in her 22-point total. Alexis Morrison was Coalfield’s leading scorer with 19 points.
Cloudland 54, Midway 18
HARRIMAN — For the second time in the last four games, the Lady Highlanders held an opponent to 18 points.
This time, they tamed the Lady Tigers by allowing no more than seven points in any one quarter.
Karah Fields led Cloudland offensively with four treys and 14 points. Izabella Christman was next with 13 points, as Ella Benfield and Katie Baldwin each scored eight.
Eastside 48, Lebanon 28
COEBURN — The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Pioneers 29-8 in the second half to give head coach Barry Ruff his 300th career win.
Azzy Hammons led the way for Eastside with 17 points and five steals. Carter Powers scored 12 points, while Taylor Clay ended with nine points and five steals.
Morgan Varney had 14 for half of Lebanon’s points.
Ridgeview 70 Cannon County, Tenn. 53
GATLINBURG — An all-around effort of 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks by Hailey Sutherland highlighted the Lady Wolfpack’s victory.
Caiti Hill led Ridgeview in scoring with 16 points, followed by Braelynn Strouth with 15. Maggie Grant tallied nine points, while Brooklyn Frazier had eight points and six assists.
Isabella Pelham, a 6-foot-1 power forward, led the Lady Lions with 19 points and Katherine Fann finished with 16.
Gate City 46 Douglas, Ala. 39
GATLINBURG — The Lady Devils were victorious in the Smoky Mountain Classic as Lexi Ervin Scored 17 points and Addie Gibson accounted for 11.