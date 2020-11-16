Dobyns-Bennett officially won its second-round football playoff game Monday evening.
The Indians were given a “COVID win” over McMinn County by the TSSAA, the state’s organization announced after going over information received from the administration of both schools.
McMinn County made the bus trip to Kingsport on Friday for the game, but it was called off by the Sullivan County Health Department when it was determined there may have been a coronavirus issue with the Cherokees’ team.
McMinn disputed the assessment, but after meeting Monday to discuss the situation — including the possibility of playing the game on Tuesday — the TSSAA awarded the win to the Indians.
Now, D-B (10-2) will travel Friday to take on Maryville (12-0) in a Class 6A quarterfinal contest.
Maryville, a 17-time state champion, is 4-0 all-time in the playoffs against the Indians, including last year’s 45-10 outcome in the quarterfinals.
(This story will be updated.)