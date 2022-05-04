District baseball, softball races coming down to final week

The high school sports seasons are drawing to a close. District tournaments in baseball and softball are scheduled to begin the week of May 16 in the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
Before tournament fun begins, however, the districts still have some things to be decided, including the highly coveted regular-season championship.
With just a few games left down the stretch of the regular season, several teams are still battling for the regular-season titles.
The regular-season title means more than just a championship trophy.
The winner of the regular season in both the Mountain 7 and Cumberland earns the district’s No. 1 seed in the district tournament and, more importantly, earns the district’s top seed to the regional tournament.
Here’s a look at the regular-season championship for baseball and softball in the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
MOUNTAIN 7 BASEBALL
Abingdon is in the driver’s seat, especially with Gate City’s upset of John Battle on Tuesday.
The Falcons are unbeaten in the district with a 9-0 Mountain 7 record.
John Battle (7-2 in the Mountain 7) is still in the running, but the Trojans will need some help.
Battle can take the first step in helping itself Friday when the Trojans travel to Abingdon.
If Abingdon wins Friday’s game, the Falcons would clinch the district title.
If Battle wins, the Trojans would still need to win out and hope for an Abingdon loss to either Ridgeview or Union next week in order to tie for the district title.
CUMBERLAND BASEBALL
J.I. Burton (5-2 in the district) moved into sole possession of first place in the Cumberland earlier this week with a big win over Eastside (4-3).
Castlewood (3-3) is still very much in the hunt with four games left to play, while Rye Cove, Thomas Walker and Twin Springs are still mathematically in the chase with four district losses apiece.
Despite the big win, the Raiders’ lead is only one game over the Spartans with three games remaining.
With every game crucial down the stretch, Burton travels to Thomas Walker on Thursday before facing Rye Cove and Twin Springs next week.
Eastside and Castlewood will need some help from their Lee County or Scott County neighbors to stay in the chase.
MOUNTAIN 7 SOFTBALL
Gate City (9-1 in the district) eliminated Abingdon (5-4) from championship contention Wednesday with a 15-4 win over the Lady Falcons.
The Lady Blue Devils’ win makes it a two-team race with Wise Central (7-2) still very much in contention. But the Lady Warriors will need either Lee High or Union to upend Gate City next week to force at least a tie at the top of the district.
CUMBERLAND SOFTBALL
The showdown is set for Eastside and Rye Cove to determine a district regular-season champion.
Both teams are 6-0 in district play heading into Thursday’s Cumberland contest at Rye Cove.
The two teams will play again next week at Eastside.
A sweep by either team would give them a district crown.
If the two teams split the games, it’s likely a playoff game will have to be played to determine the district’s top seed in the Region 1D tournament later this week.
NEW GIRLS HOOPS COACH AT BATTLE
There’s a new girls basketball coach at John Battle.
While Sydney McKinney is the new leader of the Lady Trojans program, she’s familiar to most in the Mountain 7 District.
McKinney, a 2016 Union graduate and a 2020 Emory & Henry grad, was an all-state player for the Lady Bears in basketball, volleyball and softball her senior season.
At E&H, she was an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference pick her senior season.
She finished with 1,210 career points for the Wasps.