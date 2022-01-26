GATE CITY — Gate City should have the endurance for the postseason when it rolls around.
The Blue Devils played their fourth game in six days Wednesday and took an impressive 59-30 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over John Battle.
Running the gauntlet of games is the way this pandemic-affected season has been for several teams.
The Blue Devils seem to enjoy playing back-to-back games.
Gate City (7-7, 5-2) has continued to improve as the season has progressed, first-year head coach John Reed Barnes said after Wednesday’s win.
The victory over John Battle was the Devils’ third straight district win. But Barnes knows there’s still plenty of basketball left for his team to play, including a road trip to Wise Central on Friday and another trip to Tennessee on Saturday to face Sullivan East.
“I’ve challenged our guys because you can complain about being tired later, but not right now,” Barnes said. “It’s just one after the other, and you’ve got to come prepared to play every night.
“It’s just about continuing to take steps in the right direction. These are good youngins, and I’m happy to be around them.”
With plenty of basketball still left on the schedule, Barnes is pleased with the way his team is continuing to improve. He said his squad still has something to build toward as far as peaking.
“I think we just continue to take steps in the right direction,” the coach said. “I hope we’re playing our best basketball about midway through the region tournament. I don’t think we’ve reached our maximum potential by any means."
DEFENSE IS THE KEY
Both Gate City and Battle (5-7, 1-2) got off to slow starts in Wednesday’s contest, but Barnes said the Blue Devils’ strong defensive play eventually led to transition baskets on the other end of the floor to allow Gate City to pull away.
With the Trojans keying on Gate City’s Eli McMurray, particularly in the second half, the Blue Devils had plenty of players step up their game.
“Ethan Dishner hit a couple of big shots for us early and got us going. There were lots of contributions from a lot of different kids tonight,” Barnes said. “Ryland Mullins was able to get a couple of big shots for us.”
Dishner finished the night with 16 points for the Blue Devils to lead all scorers, while McMurray scored 14.
Noah Ratliff led the Trojans with 11 points.
Gate City held an 8-2 lead after the first quarter before picking up its scoring in the second quarter to build a 28-9 advantage at halftime.
The Blue Devils maintained their lead in the second half, outscoring John Battle 31-21 in the final two quarters to roll to the victory.