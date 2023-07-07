Out of strife and struggle, opportunity emerges.
South Sudanese refugee turned American citizen Dey Tuach Dey is seizing the opportunity in the form of competitive running. In popular culture, Tuach Dey is referred to as one of the “Lost Boys of Sudan.”
Tuach Dey — a lanky 6-foot-5 former Arkansas middle-distance runner — will toe the line at next Saturday’s Crazy 8s 8K road race in Kingsport — on his birthday — and will be one of the athletes to watch in the USATF men’s national championship presented by Toyota.
“I was born in South Sudan and saw a lot of things in the civil war that happened a long time ago,” he said. “They made people go to different countries and I was one of them. I was about 7 and my uncle and I walked to Ethiopia to flee the war.”
OUT OF DARKNESS
Some of Tuach Dey’s earliest memories are more morbid than anything.
Beginning in 1983, Sudan — a North African country bordered by Egypt to the north, Ethiopia to the east and Chad to the west — went through its second civil war of the century, and it lasted until 2005. Six years after the war ended, South Sudan gained independence.
One day, when Tuach Dey was 7, his father had sent him to do a couple of chores on the farm. When he was coming back, he saw that the northern Arabs had ransacked his native village of Malakal.
“They attacked us, burned our house and killed children,” Tuach Dey said. “When they attacked, I ran, and all my family ran a different way.”
Tuach Dey and the family he was able to find escaped the war-torn country by walking to Ethiopia. The walk took four months.
“It took a long time to get to Ethiopia,” he said. “My uncle had to carry me sometimes because I was not ready to walk that much when I was 7.”
Along his journey to safety, Tuach Dey walked among a pride of lions and herds of elephants and gazelles in the wild African savanna.
Though he doesn’t exactly remember how much they walked every day, he does remember the thirst and hunger.
“We didn’t have any food to eat,” he said. “We killed a gazelle one time and ate it. We drank muddy water out of the footprint of an elephant.”
When they finally reached Ethiopia, they had to cross a river. That particular memory from the seemingly endless walk sticks out, too.
“There were crocodiles (in the river) and the crocodiles ate two people my age,” Tuach Dey said. “Both the boys were cut into pieces. I remember that the water was bloody.”
Tuach Dey settled in the Dimma refugee camp in Ethiopia where he lived in a tent with nine others for about eight years. He went to school there, from the fourth grade to the 10th grade.
In the early 2000s, several documentaries were released about the “Lost Boys of Sudan.”
One of note is Lopez Lomong, at the time a rising star on the U.S. distance running scene.
The term used by the Ethiopians to describe the refugees, Tuach Dey noted, was “unaccompanied minor.”
“Once I came to the United States, I didn’t get to see my family at all,” he said. “I haven’t seen my mother or my father in over 10 years.”
INTO THE LIGHT
In 2007, Tuach Dey got the opportunity to come to the United States through a Lutheran group. The teen was sent to Colorado and ended up in Thornton, which is outside Denver. It was quite a change from his hometown, where he grew up without electricity or running water.
“It was a different world when I got to the United States,” Tuach Dey said. “It was challenging because I came here when I was 15. It was a big change coming from a refugee camp because I didn’t know anything or anybody.
“I remember the first time I saw snow when I got to Colorado. I didn’t know what it was.”
He was not initially a runner, preferring soccer. But one of the Thornton High runners asked Tuach Dey to come out for the track and field team.
“With the borrowed shoes, which were not really my size, I ran faster than everyone,” he said. “The coach noticed me and helped me. It only took me about a year to run 1:52 in the 800.
“I didn’t know what distance running was. People always assume that if you come from Africa, like I did, that you were a distance runner. South Sudan has never been known for distance running and I grew up playing soccer.”
Despite never having run competitively in his life, Tuach Dey finished third in the 800-meter run at the Colorado 5A state championship.
The next fall’s cross country season was Tuach Dey’s coming-out party.
He was undefeated going into the state meet, with a season best of 15:26.0 for 5K, and was not only the best runner in the state but also one of the best in the country.
Tragedy struck Tuach Dey in the final 100 yards of the state meet.
“I wanted to go undefeated that year,” he said. “I was in the lead and no one was even close. My knee just gave out on me and I ended up having a torn meniscus. It was so painful. I had to get help to finish.”
Tuach Dey needed surgery but had no insurance. Thornton High was able to raise enough money to pay for his surgery and a stay at one of the best hospitals in the state.
“I had the meniscus repaired and it took me only two weeks to get off crutches and get back to running,” he said.
He ended up running collegiately at Arkansas for the late John McDonnell, who had retired and gone into an emeritus role by the time Tuach Dey got to Fayetteville.
“(McDonnell) was the reason I came to Arkansas,” he said. “He had retired, but he wanted me to come in. He was giving me some training because he thought I could be a very good 800 runner.”
Tuach Dey’s short career was successful for the Razorbacks, making the NCAA indoor national championship meet in 2011 at Texas A&M. He was a part of a couple of Southeastern Conference team indoor titles but could never stay healthy and fulfill his potential outdoors.
“Every year, I got a stress fracture before outdoors,” he said. “I made it to indoors and cross country nationals a lot with the team.”
Upon meeting Scott Simmons — a former coach at now-defunct Virginia Intermont in Bristol that won three consecutive NAIA national titles from 2004 to 2006 — Tuach Dey joined the American Distance Project in Colorado Springs.
Tuach Dey has had mild success over the past decade, including breaking four minutes for the mile at the Music City Distance Carnival and running 3:43.79 to place in the top 10 at the African Games in 2019.
“I made it to the U.S. Championships in the 800 one time in 2013,” he said. “I made it to the finals and ran 1:47.01 to get there. I had run a meet in Indiana a day or so before and had to drive to Iowa for the championships. I had gotten spiked at the meet in Indiana and my leg was swollen.”
TAKING THE NEXT STEP
When it comes to facing Father Time, Tuach Dey is no exception.
Running the shorter distances is a young man’s game, so Tuach Dey recently decided to take the leap into the longer distances. A stint in Kenya’s legendary training village of Iten was just the thing he needed to get jump-started.
“With the training I was doing in Kenya, I was part of a group that ran the marathon and I was running 25K or 30K sometimes,” he said. “I don’t have a contract with any clothing company and I know that I can do well if I have a chance.”
Tuach Dey recently clocked 30:55 in his first road 10K.
Not bad for a 33-year-old who hasn’t done much over 5K since college.
“After I got back from Kenya, I thought I could get myself into road races,” he said. “That was my first 10K on the road ever and I did that about two weeks ago.”
So what are Tuach Dey’s expectations when he lines up on the streets of the Model City next Saturday?
“I’m hoping to run (23 minutes),” he said. “I’ve never run this distance before and hopefully God will allow me to run that next weekend.”