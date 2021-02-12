BLUEFIELD — Not too many gave the Gate City boys basketball team a chance in Friday’s Region 2D semifinal game against unbeaten Graham.
Those folks did not pay attention to recent history.
Behind stellar team defense, a great shooting night from a senior and a prolific effort from the free-throw line when it counted, the Blue Devils knocked off the G-Men 62-44.
“With this group and as far as they’ve come, this one feels really good,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, whose squad was 1-3 and at the bottom of the district standings early in the season. “This group has had to recreate the game for themselves. They trusted what I was giving them and it took us a while to buy in.
“Defense is the key.”
The two-time defending regional champion Blue Devils (11-5) moved into Saturday’s 2D title game at Union, which throttled Ridgeview 71-33.
SENIORS STEP UP
Jake Taylor — a senior who's been a part of nearly 90 wins by the program over the past four years — had the game of his life. Taylor scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line.
“We came into this game and people were saying it should be a 15- or 20-point blowout,” Taylor said. “We came in and beat them by that same amount. This one feels really good.”
“Jake Taylor is as good as Jake Taylor has ever been,” Vermillion said. “He just keeps getting better and better.
“The players of the game were our seniors.”
Taylor hit the game's biggest shots: back-to-back 3-pointers that tied the score with under two minutes left in the first half after Gate City had trailed 21-15.
Fellow seniors Isaac Vincent netted 12 points. Luke Reed (nine points) and Eli Starnes (eight points) — also both seniors — were clutch when they stepped to the free-throw line, where Gate City went 21-for-30 for the game. The Devils made 11 of 16 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
“We were a below-average team to start the year,” Vermillion said. “I had Coach Collobro’s dad (Tony) come speak to my team about 10 years ago and he said, ‘Guys in all of my 42 years of coaching, I’ve learned one thing: The team that truly plays hard is hard to beat.’
“That is our motto and we try to play harder than the other team.”
GC shot 18-for-42 from the field and had 11 turnovers overall.
FRUSTRATED G-MEN
Once Gate City regained the lead before halftime, it never trailed again.
The Blue Devils frustrated the G-Men (15-1) most of the night, especially in the second half. Every Graham shot was contested and when Gate City turned up the defensive pressure, it led to offense. Graham committed eight turnovers in the second half and shot only 10-for-22 while the Devils went 10-for-17.
“Gate City doesn’t let you have any freedom of movement and if you don’t have the ball, you have to learn how to get open,” Graham coach Todd Baker said.
Most of Graham’s frustration came from the Gate City's tough man-to-man defense. The Southwest District's G-Men hadn't dealt with much of "in-your-face” defense all season.
“Our whole Southwest District plays a zone and this last week going into the region, everyone played us man,” Baker said. “I don’t know that we got a shot that was totally uncontested. Give Gate City a lot of credit and what a job Coach Vermillion has done. He’s been doing it a long time and he obviously knows what he’s doing.”
LEADERS FOR GRAHAM
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw showed the way for Graham, scoring 13 points, and David Graves had 12.
Usual sharpshooter Nick Owens was held to just three on 1-for-4 from distance.
“We spent more time talking about Owens than anybody because we’ve played him three times now and he just needs a little room to get it off,” Vermillion said. “He’s a 50 or 60% 3-point shooter and we took him away.”
Graham shot 19-for-41 from the field, made 2 of 4 free throws and was guilty of 12 turnovers.