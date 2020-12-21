GATE CITY — The Gate City boys basketball team has had well over 100 wins in the past five seasons, but Monday night’s season opener had to be one of the sweeter ones in recent memory.
Behind a lights-out defensive effort in the second half and a big night by senior Eli Starnes, the Blue Devils erased a seven-point deficit with 4:34 remaining in the game and earned a 48-45 win over Daniel Boone inside the Devils’ Den.
The Devils held the Trailblazers to 6-of-23 shooting from the field, forced 13 turnovers and allowed only 14 points in the second half. Starnes, who averaged 4.7 points a game last season, fired up a game-high 23.
Senior Luke Reed chipped in 10 and played huge on the glass, hauling down 15 rebounds.
Gate City’s Scott Vermillion reached a milestone — win No. 450 — after one of his better coaching jobs of the past half-decade.
“This is one of the sweeter ones, especially one with all of our seniors waiting for a chance to play,” Vermillion said. “They’ve all played before, but they’ve sat and watched some really good teams. Now, they want to be part of a really good team.”
The Devils won for the 76th time in their past 78 games at home, including their last 12.
“You know what you’re going to get on the other side,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “Scotty does a great job with those guys and I thought we had opportunities to make plays and we didn’t.
“We let them hang around in the second half and they made plays.”
Samuel Stroupe scored 13 points to lead Boone. Breiydon Gilliam had 12 and Caleb Head threw in 11.
“We’ve got to be able to play through some adversity,” Brown said. “When we hit adversity, we tense up and that’s part of the game. We have to be able to handle that better.”
Boone led by five with less than three minutes left, but Gate City started pressing and forced the Gray outfit into a few bad decisions.
With 1:41 left, the Devils tied the game at 42 on a Reed free throw then got a stop on the defensive end. Starnes stepped up big on the next possession, driving to the hoop and making the go-ahead layup with 52.9 seconds to go.
“I thought we did a great job of competing,” Vermillion said. “We’ve had only a week to prepare and a couple of two-a-days. We tried to figure out the zone because we hadn’t run any zone offense in practice and I’m not sure we knew what zone offense was.
“We just wanted to win the 50/50 balls, offensive rebounds and hustle plays. I wanted our guys to relax a little bit because they hadn’t played in months. I’m really proud of them and the way they competed.”