By Tanner Cook
District play starts this week for a portion of Southwest Virginia football squads, but some still are playing non-district contests.
One of the highlighted matchups is in the Mountain 7 where Abingdon (1-1) travels to Legion Field to battle Gate City (0-2). Both teams are coming off close losses last week to New River Valley opponents.
Abingdon lost when Christiansburg completed a deep pass with seven seconds on the clock and won 33-27.
The Blue Devils lost 21-17 to Radford in a game in which they had the lead late, but the Bobcats were able to put together a drive with 8:57 to go to take the lead for good.
Both teams are more run-oriented, especially Gate City as sophomore signal caller Luke Bledsoe has thrown only 25 passes in the first two games.
In a series that dates back to 1932, Gate City leads 28-15, but Abingdon has won the last six meetings. The Falcons have also outscored Gate City by a healthy margin of 268-208 in those meetings.
Expect the game to move at a rather brisk pace. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
RIDGEVIEW (1-0) AT WISE CENTRAL (2-0)
This matchup will go a long way for both teams in terms of deciding the district title.
Wise Central quarterback Braeden Church has impressed in easy wins over Marion and Eastside, but the competition steps up a notch on Friday at Tommy McAmis Field.
The Wolfpack thumped J.I. Burton in the opener and were off last week, so Todd Tiller has had two weeks to prepare his crew for what could end up being the most important game of the year.
Ridgeview freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn had a rough start in the opener, but quickly got back on track and finished with eight carries for 99 yards and 9-of-15 passing with two scores.
The series is tied at four games apiece, but the Warriors have won the past two meetings, both by scores of 14-7. Expect a strong defensive showing from both teams.
J.I. BURTON (0-2) AT UNION (1-0)
The Raiders are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Chilhowie after leading at halftime, and the schedule has done them no favors.
Union’s highly anticipated matchup with Richlands was postponed until October, and the Bears are certainly hungry to get back out on the gridiron.
Norton’s Trey Keys had a big game last week on offense and defense, racking up 138 yards on the ground while intercepting four passes. He’ll present some challenges to a Union defense that was stout in the opener against Lee High.
The Bears against the Generals did what they wanted, racking up 47 points by halftime and cruising to the finish line.
Union has won all eight matchups with Burton since consolidation in 2011, outscoring the Raiders 334-86. Kickoff at Bullitt Park is set for 7 p.m.
OTHER GAMES EASTSIDE (0-1) AT LEBANON (0-2)
The Spartans had their game last week called off, but are probably still reeling a bit from a 49-0 shellacking at the hands of Wise Central.
Lebanon has been outscored so far in two games against Honaker and Patrick Henry 73-32.
TWIN VALLEY (1-0) AT THOMAS WALKER (0-1)
This game transpired because both teams had their original games postponed due to COVID-19 situations.
The Panthers are coming off of a big 52-6 win over Montcalm (W.Va.) while the Pioneers were beaten by Cumberland Gap.
These teams met back in the spring and the all-time series is knotted up at three games apiece.