JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett wrestler Jake Dempsey couldn’t have dreamed a better scenario.
The overall District 1 match between the Indians and Science Hill at the Topper Palace came down to his 145-pound match with James Ferrell. Dempsey, a Science Hill transfer, dominated the action to win a 17-2 technical fall. It gave Dobyns-Bennett a 38-33 victory in the overall match.
“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Dempsey said. “My improvement from last year couldn’t have been made without my coaches. It was a great opportunity to come to D-B and win it with my teammates. We had a cause and reason to step up to the plate because last year, D-B had four guys who would get big points every time. This year, it was a calling to be a team player.”
It was the second straight year the District 1 championship came down to the final match, although the roles were reversed with Dobyns-Bennett on top. After graduating two state champions and two more all-state wrestlers, many thought it would be a rebuilding year for the Indians. Instead, it has become a championship season.
Max Norman got the ball rolling with a technical fall at 152 to start the match. Xander Harris followed with a pin at 160 and Robbie Irvin won a major decision at 170 for an early 15-0 lead.
Judah Moore at 120 and Garrett Crowder at 220 won by forfeits, while Gavin Armstrong came through with the Indians’ other points with a pin at 126.
“This says a lot about this team. We preached before the match that every single point counts,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Wesley Idlette said. “We looked at it and traditionally our matches (with Science Hill) come down to the last match. Our kids fought hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“We knew we had to get out to the best start we could. Some of their best wrestlers were coming up in the higher weight classes. We did a good job of weathering that storm and maximizing points.”
Perry Tate got things turned around for Science Hill, winning by pin at 182. Devon Medina won by decision at 195, while heavyweight Keimel Redford scored a major decision, followed by Stiles Miller at 106 with a decision. Lewis Rice put the Hilltoppers in the lead at 22-21 with a pin at 113.
Josiah Harris later kept Science Hill’s hopes alive with a pin at 132. That was followed by an inspirational performance by the Hilltoppers’ Dylan Winters, who took an 8-7 decision over D-B’s Cannon Mullins despite suffering an ankle injury early in the match.
“He’s a gutsy kid, a pleasure to coach,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said of Winters. “He brings excitement into our room and has been a great addition to our program. To be one of the better kids in our region at that weight class, kudos to him.”
According to Miller, a key factor in the overall outcome was the Hilltoppers not winning by bigger margins in some of the matches — while the Indians took advantage of such opportunities.
“Congratulations to Dobyns-Bennett. They came into our house and took it,” Miller said. “I told the kids it wasn’t as much what they did as what we didn’t do. If you want to win a dual meet, you have to win big and lose little. We didn’t win big.”
GIRLS MATCH
Science Hill won two of three girls matches contest. Ansley Reed at 120 and Dakota Ward at 132 each won by pinfall. In addition, Emily Mattison won by forfeit at 114.
On the Dobyns-Bennett side, Sinea Boito scored a pin in the 126 match.
NEXT UP
Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill both advanced to Thursday’s Region 1 championships at Jefferson County.