Last year was a dream season, but Elizabethton begins a new task Friday night.
The defending Class 4A state football champions, who have won 25 consecutive games, will play host to East Ridge at Citizens Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
In another Class 4A contest, Sullivan South travels to take on East Hamilton.
Elizabethton met East Ridge in last year’s first round with the Cyclones earning a 44-8 victory. This year the Pioneers (6-4) don’t have a win over a team with a winning record.
Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said East Ridge has talent.
“East Ridge is a good team with speed and athleticism,” Witten said. “They mix between wing-T and spread sets. They are very dangerous with their speed.”
Quarterback Cameron Sanders accounted for two touchdowns in last week’s 37-34 win over Hixson that put the Pioneers in the playoffs. Running back Desmond Drake is a big-play threat.
When Elizabethton has the ball, East Ridge will have to contend with the likes of quarterback Bryson Rollins (2,257 total yards and 37 total touchdowns) and receiver Parker Hughes (986 yards receiving with 16 total touchdowns).
SULLIVAN SOUTH (8-2)
at EAST HAMILTON (7-3)
Over the first seven games, the Hurricanes averaged 41 points per game. But their offense was stifled in recent losses to Walker Valley and Anderson County.
South and East Hamilton met in the playoffs last year with the Rebels pulling out a tough 28-24 win on the road.
The Rebels are led by quarterback Ethan Bergeron and running back Eli Phillips.
South head coach Justin Hilton said his team will have to fight its way through another road victory.
“We will have to be willing to overcome some adversity,” Hilton said. “I believe our players and coaching staff will rise to the challenge. This is the fourth year in a row these seniors have made the trip to Chattanooga. They know what it takes to go on the road and beat a very athletic and talented East Hamilton team.”
Class 3A
UNICOI (5-4) at
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (8-2)
Returning several key players from last year’s team that put up 62 points in Erwin, the Highlanders figure to be a tough solve for the Blue Devils.
Receiver Ethan Stinnett is one of the biggest threats. He had 164 yards receiving and four scores in game earlier this season. Other key players include running back Pierce Hammonds, defensive end Kevin Burkett and linebacker Conor Reagan.
JOHNSON COUNTY (5-5)
at ALCOA (9-1)
There’s no mystery here. The Tornadoes have 18 state championships for a reason: They are tough as nails in the postseason.
As usual, Alcoa’s lone loss was a 14-9 decision against Maryville in Week 4. Among the key players are running back Ahmaudd Sankey, receiver Brayden Anderson, and quarterback Cam Burden.
Class 2A
ONEIDA (4-4) at HAMPTON (8-1)
The Indians started 4-0, but haven’t won since Sept. 18. They are led by running back Kolby Morgan and have won the last two playoff encounters with Hampton — including a 14-12 decision last season.
Hampton counters with quarterback Conor Jones, who has thrown for 750 yards while rushing for 879. Jones has accounted for 26 touchdowns this season.
HAPPY VALLEY (5-3)
at ROCKWOOD (7-3)
Octavious Worthy heads a solid ground attack for the Tigers, who have won their last three on-field games.
Rockwood also boasts speed in running back Jaiden Hannibal and athleticism in quarterback Dryston Turner.
The Warriors counter with running back Matthew Bahn, who is one of the area’s top rushers (1,134 yards) and scorers (21 touchdowns).
Class 1A
MIDWAY (6-4) at
CLOUDLAND (6-4)
The Green Wave was a high-scoring team until it was shutout by Greenback in Week 10 and throttled by Oliver Springs in Week 11. Quarterback Emmitt Hegland passed for 336 yards with five touchdowns in the 46-15 Week 9 win over Sunbright.
Cloudland counters with Seth Birchfield, who finished fourth in Northeast Tennessee with 1,201 rushing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.
GREENBACK (4-4)
at UNAKA (3-4)
It was a rough start to the season for the Cherokees, who were outscored 79-0 in their first two games. And they didn’t get an on-field victory until Oct. 23 with a 34-0 decision against Midway.
In Week 11, quarterback Micah Franklin hit on 10 of 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Blake Fields had three catches for 101 yards. Franklin had three rushing touchdowns and 99 yards on the ground in the win over Midway.
Unaka counters with quarterback Landon Rasmey (1,271 passing yards) along with skill weapons and Devin Ramsey (882 receiving yards) and Daniel Shearl (764 total yards).