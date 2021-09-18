A pair of interesting things happened Friday night that may not come back into focus for a couple of weeks.
And those defensive performances bode well for Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.
For the Indians, it was an impressive display of a defensive unit shutting down the opponent’s run game.
What’s new about that? After all, they’ve done it all season.
But Friday’s game against West Ridge was the first true test against a team that relies on the run for its lunch money. And D-B sent the Wolves home hungry, allowing a stingy 51 yards on 29 attempts.
It’s one thing to stop the run against a team that does it to set up the pass. It’s another thing when a defense shuts down a ground game from a good opponent that relies on it.
As for Science Hill, it was the best defensive performance of the season. Yes, the Hilltoppers gave up 27 points. But it was 41-7 at halftime before the Hilltoppers substituted liberally while William Blount kept its first-string quarterback and skill players on the field to the game’s final play — scoring a touchdown as the final horn sounded.
It’s also fair to note the Hilltoppers didn’t have to expend a lot of attention on the ground game. The Governors rushed on only 11 of their 38 plays in the first half, mostly short down-and-distance situations that were fruitless. But the way Science Hill defended the pass — outside of one double-move touchdown — was an encouraging sign.
Going back to the “couple of weeks” thing: Neither Dobyns-Bennett nor Science Hill may look quite as good on defense this week. The Indians visit Class 4A title favorite Greeneville and the Hilltoppers travel to play Class 6A title contender Maryville. Both of those teams have dynamic offenses, with Greeneville averaging 56 points per game and Maryville 43.
But regardless of those outcomes, the evidence submitted Friday night heightens the likelihood Science Hill and D-B are going to meet in Week 11 with all the Region 1-6A marbles on the line.
DAVID CROCKETT
The Pioneers took a major step toward the Region 1-5A title with their 40-14 win over Tennessee High.
It wasn’t just beating Tennessee High that was impressive; it was the method. Leading 20-14 at the break, the Pioneers came out in the second half and ran the football — imposing their will. That’s the hallmark of a good football team.
Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley said what he liked best was his team’s response to adversity.
“It was the way we responded when (the Vikings) scored back-to-back touchdowns,” Chandley said. “Three weeks ago at Letcher Central we were up three scores, they came back, and we didn’t respond and let down. This week when they came back, we made some adjustments at the half and came out and answered the bell on both sides of the ball. It was good to see us grow up in that way last night.”
HAMPTONCertainly the Bulldogs were a strong favorite against a team that is fighting to get its footing this season. But the 48-0 win over Happy Valley was more evidence that Hampton could be in the midst of a special season.
After a somewhat modest first quarter, the ’Dogs released the hounds and exploded for 28 second-quarter points. They made plays on both sides of the football for another well-rounded win.
“It was a great team win,” coach Michael Lunsford said. “I thought we played really good complementary football. It was good to get reps for some of the young guys and see them get a chance to make some plays.”
UNAKA
The Rangers got 230 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Jamol Blamo in the blowout win over Jellico.
The 62 points tied the school record, which was set in 2000.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. www.timesnews.net/site/app.html