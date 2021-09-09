By Jeff Birchfield
KINGSPORT — It’s hard enough for a football team to prepare for one quarterback on a Friday night. In the case of Dobyns-Bennett and David Crockett, each has to be ready to face two quarterbacks with different styles Friday at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians (3-0) bring tall right-hander Jake Carson as the starter and the mobile left-hander Noah Blankenship as the backup. The Pioneers (2-1) counter with Jake Fox, a cool-under-pressure sophomore, and the versatile Brenden Reid as his backup.
Carson and Blankenship were outstanding during the Indians’ last game, a 43-7 blowout of Morristown East. Carson completed 12 of 13 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Blankenship hit 11 of 15 for another 137 yards to keep the Hurricanes completely off balance.
Another scary part for D-B’s opponents is how the quarterbacks have distributed the ball. Eight players had a catch in the win over the Hurricanes. Hayden Sherer, Jonavan Gillespie, Hayden Russell and Ben Phillips had four catches each.
It is strength versus strength facing Crockett’s talented and experienced secondary.
“All of our defensive backs returned from last year, so that’s definitely a strong part of our team,” Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley said. “Then our linebacking corps, we have three of those four guys back, so we have a lot of experience. We feel our defense is getting better every week.
“Where they have the two quarterbacks in the mix, it makes it tough. They give you a lot of different looks on offense where you have to make adjustments on defense. Anytime you play Dobyns-Bennett, you’re going to get a well-coached football team that plays extremely hard.”
The same can be said for Chandley’s own team and its two quarterbacks.
Fox has completed 22 of 37 passes for 239 yards as the starter in wins over Sullivan East and Morristown West. Reid, who took over when Fox was quarantined in week 2, was 11 for 20 for 235 yards in a tough 26-24 loss to Letcher County, Kentucky. He was also the defensive leader with 17 tackles in that game.
Reid, called “Mr. Do-It-All” by Chandley, is also the team’s leading rusher with 46 carries for 277 yards. His brother, Brayden Reid, leads the Pioneers with 10 catches for 197 yards, while Aidan Clark, John Rucker, and Isaiah Lang have proven to be other receiving threats.
“We expect both those guys (Fox and Reid) to be back there at different times,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “We have to understand where No. 4 (Reid) is lined up at every spot. You think when most teams put their tailback at quarterback, they’re just going to do wildcat stuff and run. He can also be dangerous as a thrower, and it’s important we understand who’s at quarterback.”
For the Tribe, a bright spot has been the play of the offensive line consisting of John Teboe, Carson Christian, Cardin McVey, Braylon Banks and Tommy Sexton. They have paved the way for the team to average 339 yards and 38.3 points per game.
“Those guys have done well for us,” Christian said. “The first game we had Ryder Brown and he’s been out with a little injury. But I’m pleased with those guys and how hard they play. The first two games, we had a little too much pressure on the quarterback. Last week, we played smarter and that affected the offense with how much better we were.”
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
Brenden Reid is aggressive at strong safety, the Pioneers’ leading tackler with 19 solo tackles and 30 tackles overall. He also leads the team with 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Jake Whaley ranks second on the team with 25 tackles, followed by Gabe Ferrell with 20, Rucker with 15 and Garret Clark with 14 stops. Up front, linemen Parrish Combs and Dominic Hopper each have 11 tackles.
“Parrish and Dominic also start on the offensive line,” Chandley said. “They’re just good football players who play hard every snap. Dominic will go from defensive end one snap to weak outside linebacker another snap. We will utilize him in different ways.”
For the Indians, they’ve been winning the battles up front with starting linemen Blake Dunford, Eseka Kipimo, Eli Smith and Trace Benedict. D-B is giving up only 18 rushing yards per game. Levi Evans (32 tackles), Branson Carswell (25 tackles) and Caleb Baker (21 tackles and two interceptions) are the team’s leading tacklers.
Other than one big play, the Indians were in shutdown mode against Morristown East. The offense has done a good job of controlling the time of possession, while the defense had five interceptions against the Hurricanes.
For the season, they have come up with 10 turnovers: seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
“That’s the most important stat in football: turnovers,” Christian said. “If you get three turnovers, your offense has the ball three more times than they do. Usually, you’re going to come out on the winning end of things like that. It was the first time since 1970 we’ve had five interceptions. We’ve created fumbles and a lot of that is that they play hard.
“Dobyns-Bennett football means something to them and they run to the football. If you’re running to the football and something bad happens with the other team, it’s going to bounce in your hands.”