OAK RIDGE — Defense ruled the roost Friday night at historic Blankenship Field where the Dobyns-Bennett football team took care of business against rival Oak Ridge with a 14-10 non-region win.
The Indians (7-2) recorded their third consecutive victory over the Wildcats (2-7) and won back-to-back road games against Oak Ridge for the first time since 1998.
“If you leave the Atomic City with a win, it’s a good night,” Tribe coach Joey Christian said. “I’ve been down here several times and left with a loss.
“I said before the game that this might be the most talented team we’ve faced this year and there’s nothing after this game that’s made me change that.”
A huge sack by Indians linebacker Branson Carswell on third-and-5 with 4:23 left to play forced a Wildcats punt. The Indians got three first downs on the ensuing drive and ran out the clock.
“The defense played really well,” Christian said. “Take away the one play and I’m not so sure that (Oak Ridge) does a whole lot. The defense bowed their necks between the 20s and played ‘bend, don’t break’ in the red zone.
“We got a fumble on the first drive and a field goal on the second. There weren’t a whole lot of possessions in the game and that’s why it went so fast.”
Neither team’s offensive numbers were very pretty.
D-B’s Noah Blankenship was 7-of-10 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown to Hayden Sherer with 4:23 left in the second quarter.
I’Shawn Graves carried 13 times for 56 yards and Andrew Myers' 13 rushes netted 50 yards. Levi Evans had the other Tribe score, a fullback dive across the line in the third quarter for a 14-3 lead.
“When we needed some short yards, we gave it to Levi,” Christian said. “We actually gave it to him twice on the goal line and he got stuffed one time. The next time, we saw there was a bubble over there before and the gap was open.”
Oak Ridge scored with 7:08 remaining on Hayden Tarwater's beautiful pass to Elijah Rogers that covered 18 yards.
Efrain Rodriguez nailed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Oak Ridge the early lead.
DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE
The first half lacked fireworks and both teams were guilty of turnovers.
The Indians stopped a long Oak Ridge drive when Blake Dunford recovered a fumble inside the Wildcats' 20. D-B could do nothing with the opportunity, however, and had to punt.
Oak Ridge later returned the turnover favor when Jayden Williams intercepted a Jake Carson pass with 6:37 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats showed an ability to move the football, their speed allowing them to get to the edge in a hurry.
“There was one time where the defensive line didn’t hold their rush lanes and Tarwater got a first down on our sideline,” Christian said. “As a whole, all four of the guys that we play at defensive tackle — Trace Benedict, Eseka Kipimo, Nik McVey and Colin Shell — did a really good job.
“In the first half, (Tarwater) was able to get outside on them, but we preached to them at half that we had to keep him in the pocket.”
UP NEXT
Next Friday, the Indians meet archrival Science Hill for Senior Night. The game marks the 100th meeting in one of the area’s oldest and most storied rivalries.
Kickoff at J. Fred Johnson Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.
“There’s a lot of implications on the line next week and that’s the way it should be: Science Hill against Dobyns-Bennett in Game 10 with a lot on the line,” Christian said.